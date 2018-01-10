Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Joins Elle Fanning’s Patty Hearst Biopic

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star with Elle Fanning in James Mangold’s untitled Patty Hearst movie for Fox 2000.

The actor’s credits include the Netflix series “The Get Down,” and the films “The Greatest Showman” (as the acrobat W.D. Wheeler) and the upcoming “Aquaman” (as the villain Black Manta).

Variety first reported that Mangold had come on board to direct the adaptation of Jeffrey Toobin’s best-selling book “American Heiress” about Hearst’s 1974 kidnapping by the Symbionese Liberation Army, and re-emergence as a bank robber and member of the left-wing terrorist group. Hearst captured the world’s attention when she was caught on tape participating in armed bank robberies and declared her allegiance to the SLA.

Her arrest and trial sparked a media frenzy. Hearst, who claimed she was brainwashed, was captured after 18 months on the run and served 22 months in prison.

The screenplay was written by Larry Karaszewski & Scott Alexander and Mangold. Mangold will produce the film along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force.

Abdul-Mateen will portray the SLA leader Donald DeFreeze, who was also known as Cinque Mtume and Field Marshal Cinque. DeFreeze and five other SLA members died in May of 1974, following a shootout with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Abdul-Mateen is repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content. The casting was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.