Patricia Röckenwagner Named Chief Brand Officer at STX Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

STX
CREDIT: Courtesy of STX

Patricia Röckenwagner on Thursday was promoted to chief brand officer for STX Entertainment, CEO Robert Simonds announced in a press release.

“With the constant state of change in our industry and STX’s meteoric growth, it’s more critical than ever to elevate our brand globally,” Simonds said in a statement. “Patti is one of the most talented and creative executives in the business, and with her strategic counsel, skillful entrepreneurialism and deep expertise across media, entertainment, technology and culture, there is no limit to what we can accomplish together.”

Röckenwagner was most recently chief communications officer at STX, which she joined in 2016. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of communications and marketing for the company’s global brand, its strategic positioning, and company culture. She will continue to work out the studio’s film, digital, television, and VR divisions.

“What we have collectively accomplished in just a year is truly remarkable,” Röckenwagner said. “From creating the company brand architecture, to crafting our positioning in China and around the world, there is so much potential for telling our story of disruption and innovation. I look forward to working with Bob and the smart, creative STX team to build the media company of the future.”

Röckenwagner has previously held the top corporation branding and communications post at magazine publisher Condé Nast and before that, held a variety of senior executive communications and branding jobs at McGraw Hill Financial (now S&P Global), Paramount Pictures, Time Warner Cable, Comcast, and AT&T.

