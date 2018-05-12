Film News Roundup: G.I. Joe Spinoff ‘Snake Eyes’ in the Works at Paramount

In today’s film news roundup, G.I. Joe spinoff “Snake Eyes” enters development and Vision Films announces two distribution deals.

PROJECT ANNOUNCEMENT

Paramount Pictures has launched development on a “Snake Eyes” movie as a G.I. Joe spinoff with “Beauty and the Beast” writer Evan Spiliotopoulos in negotiations to write the script.

Brian Goldner is on board to produce “Snake Eyes,” based on the Hasbro toy that’s a silent ninja commando. He was portrayed by Ray Park in the 2009 film “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and the 2013 sequel “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.” The character dressed in all black, never revealed his face and never spoke.

The two films grossed more than $600 million combined at the worldwide box office.

Spiliotopoulos’ credits include “The Huntsman: Winters War” and Netflix’s “Bright.” The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

DISTRIBUTION DEALS

Vision Films has announced a North American cinema collaboration with Trafalgar Releasing for the documentary “Living In The Future’s Past.”

The theatrical release will begin in New York, Los Angeles and select theaters on Oct. 5 with a wider event cinema release across the country on Oct. 9.

“Living in the Future’s Past” is produced and narrated by Jeff Bridges who explores who we are, where we come from, how we think and why we do the things we do. He joins scientist and astronaut Piers Sellers, “Being Ecological” author Timothy Morton, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark, and author Daniel Goleman.

“Living in the Future’s Past” premiered at Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Feb. 1 and received the UN Gold Award for Outstanding Achievement in International Communications. Susan Kucera also produced; Jim Swift exec produced.

Vision Films has acquired worldwide rights to British action movie “Outlawed” from writer/director/producer Adam Collins, who stars in the film alongside Zara Phythian, Tina Harris, Steven Blades and newomer Jessica Norris.

“Outlawed” follows a Royal Marines Commando as he uncovers evidence that could bring down a corrupt official and put him behind bars for life. When his childhood sweetheart is kidnapped, his mission is to rescue her and let nothing stand in his way.

The film is the directorial debut of Collins, a former Royal Marines Commando turned actor and stuntman. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Royal British Legion to support veterans affected by conflicts overseas. The film features veterans starring in minor roles.

“The original idea for the plot of Outlawed came when I was operating off the coast of Somalia as an armed maritime security team leader,” Collins said. “My passion and belief in the story, teamed with the dedicated of a truly talented cast, made this an immensely awarding experience, which I believe shines through in the finished film.”

Vision Films is set to release “Outlawed” domestically in North America in September and has launched worldwide sales at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.