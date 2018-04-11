Paramount Players Acquires Comedy Pitch From ‘Uncle Drew’ Scribe Jay Longino (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Players has preemptively acquired an original comedy pitch from “Uncle Drew” scribe Jay Longino.

While both the logline and title are being kept under wraps, the project is said to be set in the world of West Coast hip-hop and was brought into the studio by executive vice president Matt Dines, who will also oversee along with creative executive Royce Reeves Darby.

A division of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players has been extremely active setting up a slate since president Brian Robbins’ arrival, mixing in original material like the Malik Vitthal-directed “Body Cam” with more branded IP like a “48 Hours” reboot and a film based on the popular Nickelodeon TV show “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

Longino, who played professional basketball in both Mexico and the now-defunct United States Basketball League, is the sole writer of Lionsgate’s upcoming “Uncle Drew,” starring Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish that hits theaters on June 29. His script for “Son of Shaolin,” based on his own original graphic novel, recently attracted Rick Famuyiwa to direct, with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia producing at Sony via Johnson’s Seven Buck Productions.

