Paramount Selects David Sameth as President of Worldwide Marketing

Paramount Pictures has named veteran marketing executive David Sameth as president of worldwide marketing.

He’s taking over marketing duties from Megan Colligan, who left in November as head of worldwide marketing and distribution at Paramount Pictures.

Sameth, who currently serves as executive vice president and head of theatrical marketing for Disney Animation Studios and Pixar, will report to Jim Gianopulos, chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. Sameth will be responsible for the design, development, and implementation of all marketing and advertising strategies for Paramount Pictures’ global theatrical releases.

“David is an incredibly talented, visionary marketer who has created some of the most iconic and successful campaigns in our industry’s recent history,” Gianopulos said. “He has experience launching an array of films from big franchises to small, specialized endeavors, and everything in between. His insights, experience and reputation make him a very welcome addition to our team.”

Sameth will begin his new role at Paramount on Feb 1. The studio has endured a rough 2017, with disappointments from “Ghost in the Shell,” “Baywatch, “Suburbicon,” and “Downsizing.”

Related Paramount, Universal Gear Up for Super Bowl Commercials Paramount Partners With Bigscreen for 'Top Gun' Virtual Reality Showings

Gianopulos continues to shake up the top executive ranks at the troubled company since coming on board last year. In September, Gianopulos ousted Marc Evans, the motion picture group president, and replaced him with Wyck Godfrey, the producer of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Twilight.”

While at Disney, Sameth worked on campaigns for “Coco,” “Moana,” “Toy Story 3,” “Tangled,” “The Muppets,” “Inside Out,” “Zootopia,” and “Finding Dory.

“While it is with sadness that I leave the Disney family, I’ve come to know and love, and which has provided me with amazing opportunities and projects over the last 9 years, it is with great anticipation that I look forward to the next chapter at Paramount,” Sameth said. “Exciting challenges and great things await all those there, and under Jim’s leadership, I can’t think of a more exciting place to be.”

Prior to his role at Disney, he served as head of creative advertising at DreamWorks Studios. Sameth began his studio career at Universal Pictures.