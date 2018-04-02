Paramount Signs First-Look Deal With ‘Paul Blart’ Producer Broken Road

Paramount and Todd Garner have signed a two-year first-look deal for Garner’s Broken Road Productions.

Garner formed Broken Road in 2005 and has produced 18 films. He inked a two-year first-look deal with Covert Media covering co-financing and co-production in 2016 after being with Sony for several years.

Broken Road’s films have included the two “Paul Blart” movies for Sony, Tom Cruise’s “Knight and Day,” New Line’s disaster thriller “Into the Storm,” and the upcoming New Line adult comedy “Tag” during its 13-year history. Variety recently exclusively reported that Garner was developing the family comedy “Playing With Fire” at Paramount Players.

Broken Road has also produced two projects for Netflix — the comedy “Naked,” starring Marlon Wayans and Regina Hall; and the Kevin James vehicle “The True Memoirs of an International Assassin.”

Garner was formerly co-president of production at Disney, where he oversaw “Pearl Harbor,” “The Waterboy,” and “Con Air,” and a producer at Revolution Studios. He was an exec producer on Revolution’s “Anger Management.”

Garner joins a roster of high-profile producers on the Paramount lot, including J.J. Abrams through his Bad Robot Productions, Jerry Bruckheimer, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Hasbro, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, and David Ellison’s Skydance, which has a co-financing deal. The news about Broken Road was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.