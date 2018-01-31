Paramount Fires ‘Amusement Park’ Director Over ‘Inappropriate and Unwanted Conduct’

Paramount Pictures on Tuesday fired Dylan Brown, director of the upcoming animated feature “Amusement Park,” after an investigation into complaints of “inappropriate and unwanted conduct.”

Brown, an animator who has worked on such pictures like “The Incredibles” and “Finding Nemo,” was making his directorial debut in the Paramount feature. The voice cast includes Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, and Jeffrey Tambor (who has been accused of sexual harassment).

“We are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace that is free of harassment or inappropriate conduct,” a Paramount spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday. “We received allegations of inappropriate and unwanted conduct by Dylan Brown in the workplace and we conducted a thorough investigation, and he is no longer employed by the company.”

The film is mostly finished, and there will not be a search for a new director. The picture is still slated for release in March 15, 2019.

Paramount did not provide specifics on the allegations. In recent months, dozens of powerful men in Hollywood have been felled by allegations of sexual harassment and other abusive behavior, increasing pressure on entertainment companies to aggressively investigate complaints.

A request for comment from a representative for Brown was not immediately returned Tuesday.