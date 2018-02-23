Thunder Road Acquires Film Rights to Novel ‘Overwatch’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thunder Road Pictures has acquired film rights to Matthew Betley’s novel “Overwatch.”

J.P. Davis is set to adapt the thriller. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Braden Aftergood are attached to produce the upcoming movie.

The novel was published by Emily Bester Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, and was nominated for a Barry Award. Betley, a former marine, writes intense, high-action thrillers that center on the adventures of former Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance officer Logan West. In this latest novel, West impulsively answers a dead man’s ringing phone, triggering a global race against the clock to track down an unknown organization searching for an Iraqi artifact that is central to a planned attack in the Middle East — one that will draw the United States into a major conflict with Iran.

This marks the first book in the series to be adapted into a feature film.

Betley is represented by CAA and The Gernert Company. Davis is represented by CAA, Management 360, and Tara Kole at Gang Tyre. The deal was negotiated by Jonathan Fuhrman of Thunder Road.