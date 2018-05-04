Box Office: ‘Overboard’ Launches With $675,000 on Thursday Night

“Overboard” has opened with a moderate $675,000 at 1,400 North American locations on Thursday night.

“Overboard,” MGM and Lionsgate-Pantelion’s reboot of the 1987 comedy, is expanding on Friday to 1,623 sites, with forecasts in the $10 million to $13 million range. It will finish a distant second to the sophomore weekend of Disney-Marvel’s mega-hit “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Overboard” is a gender-swapped remake of the Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s romantic comedy, in which Hawn played a spoiled heiress and Russell portrayed a blue-collar laborer. The new film reverses the roles with Derbez as a rich playboy who becomes amnesiac and Faris as a working mother who convinces him that she’s his wife. Rob Greenberg directed from a screenplay he wrote with Bob Fisher and Leslie Dixon.

Critics have been unimpressed, giving “Overboard” a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 28%. The film is a relatively low-risk project with a budget in the $12 million range. Derbez’s comedy “How to Be a Latin Lover” debuted to $450,000 in Thursday night previews a year ago on its way to a $12 million opening weekend and a $32 million domestic total.

Related Film Review: 'Overboard' Box Office Preview: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Looking at $100 Million-Plus in Second Weekend

“Avengers: Infinity War” will follow up its record-breaking debut with another powerful weekend at the domestic box office between $100 million to $130 million. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is the record-holder for largest second frame, with $149 million, while “Black Panther” has the second-highest total at $111.7 million, followed by “Jurassic World” at $106.5 million.

After six days of release, “Infinity War” has grossed $322 million in North America, tying “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the fastest film to cross the $300 million mark. It launched domestically with $258 million, securing the biggest opening weekend of all time. Globally, it’s made $808.4 million.

This weekend will see “Overboard” open against Focus Features’ drama “Tully,” starring Charlize Theron as a put-upon mother of three who bonds with her new night nanny, played by Mackenzie Davis.

“Tully,” directed by Jason Reitman and written by Diablo Cody, should make around $4 million from 1,353 locations. Mark Duplass and Ron Livingston round out the cast. Critical response has been enthusiastic, with a current 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Electric Entertainment’s “Bad Samaritan” expects to make around $2 million at 1,930 locations. Dean Devlin directed the horror film from a script by Brandon Boyce. The thriller, starring David Tennant, Robert Sheehan, and Kerry Condon, follows a poor restaurant valet (Sheehan), who burglarizes the houses of the clientele he services.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore, said “Avengers: Infinity War” shows that the movie business is thriving.

“Summer gets off to a running start with a major dose of ‘Infinity War’-powered box office momentum as three wide release newcomers enter the fray and the industry sets it sights on a $4 billion-plus 18 weeks of blockbuster-driven movie theater excitement to silence the naysayers who proclaimed the imminent demise of the theatrical experience after last year’s undeniably slow session,” he said. “What a difference a week and a massive superhero juggernaut makes as the tide of box office fortunes has reversed in about six days from a 3% year-to-date deficit a mere week ago, to a 4.4% advantage heading into the first official weekend of Hollywood’s biggest moviegoing season.”

The same weekend last year offered a solid summer kick off with Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which opened with $146.5 million.

POPULAR ON VARIETY: