‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe, Noah Jupe Join Ford vs. Ferrari Movie

“Outlander” star Caitriona Balfe and Noah Jupe of “A Quiet Place” are joining Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Fox’s untitled Ford vs. Ferrari movie.

“Logan” director James Mangold is helming from a script by screenwriters Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (“Edge of Tomorrow”).

The film follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Bale), who are dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.

Balfe will portray Miles’ wife and Jupe will play their son. Chernin Entertainment is producing and Steve Asbell is overseeing for the studio.

Balfe is currently filming the fourth season of the time-travel series “Outlander,” playing Claire Randall, a married World War II nurse who finds herself transported back to the Scotland of 1743. Jupe played the son of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s characters in “A Quiet Place.”

Balfe is repped by WME, Emptage Hallett (UK) agent, and Darren Trattner of Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Jupe is repped by CAA and Grandview.

