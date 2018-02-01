Academy Teams Up With L.A. Philharmonic For Oscar Concert

In advance of the 90th annual Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is collaborating with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the Oscar Concert on Feb. 28 at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

The organizations announced the concert schedule on Wednesday, which will include the world premiere of suites arranged from all five original score Oscar nominees: “Dunkirk” by Hans Zimmer, “Phantom Thread” by Jonny Greenwood, “The Shape of Water” by Alexandre Desplat, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” by John Williams, and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” by Carter Burwell.

Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino and Oscar-winning director Pete Docter will also present a live demonstration of the scoring process, followed by musical selections from Pixar’s “Up” and additional scores revolving around sounds of home, fear, love, courage, and the chase.

The L.A. Philharmonic will also play scores from famed composers including Tan Dun, Quincy Jones, Mica Levi, Rachel Portman, and A.R. Rahman, with accompanying film clips shown on the concert hall’s screens. Thomas Wilkins will conduct, with special guest Terence Blanchard on trumpet.