You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jimmy Kimmel, Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong’o Crash ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Screening During Oscars

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All

Host Jimmy Kimmel brought Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Guillermo del Toro, and more to a packed movie theater for another meet-the-stars Oscar moment.

To show appreciation for moviegoers, Kimmel led a group of Hollywood A-listers to the TCL Chinese Theatre to surprise attendees during the awards ceremony. The comedian tricked the audience into thinking they were going to see a special preview of Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Kimmel and the group of celebrities then crashed the screening, walking into the theater with popcorn, candy, and hot dog cannons carried by Ansel Elgort and Armie Hammer. “We brought you some goodies,” Gadot told the crowd as Kimmel announced to the theater that they were on live television at the Oscars.

“This is so much better than the Oscars!” Gadot exclaimed.

The skit was similar to the memorable Oscar moment last year when Kimmel ushered a group of tourists into the Dolby Theatre to take selfies with nominees such as Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Viola Davis. Denzel Washington even officiated a wedding during the skit.

“We were talking about our appreciation for people who go to the movies, and those are you people, so thank you,” Kimmel said. He also joked that the theater smelled like marijuana.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host also asked one of the shocked guests to announce the next two presenters: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph. He chuckled as the man flubbed Haddish’s name.

POPULAR VIDEO:

More Film

  • Lady Bird Saoirse Ronan Laurie Metcalf

    Biggest Oscar Snubs and Surprises Include 'Lady Bird,' 'This Is Me'

    Host Jimmy Kimmel brought Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Guillermo del Toro, and more to a packed movie theater for another meet-the-stars Oscar moment. To show appreciation for moviegoers, Kimmel led a group of Hollywood A-listers to the TCL Chinese Theatre to surprise attendees during the awards ceremony. The comedian tricked the audience […]

  • Gary Oldman - Lead Actor -

    Oscars: Gary Oldman Salutes Winston Churchill While Accepting for Best Actor

    Host Jimmy Kimmel brought Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Guillermo del Toro, and more to a packed movie theater for another meet-the-stars Oscar moment. To show appreciation for moviegoers, Kimmel led a group of Hollywood A-listers to the TCL Chinese Theatre to surprise attendees during the awards ceremony. The comedian tricked the audience […]

  • Keala Settle performs "This Is Me"

    Keala Settle Praised for Powerful 'This Is Me' Oscar Performance

    Host Jimmy Kimmel brought Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Guillermo del Toro, and more to a packed movie theater for another meet-the-stars Oscar moment. To show appreciation for moviegoers, Kimmel led a group of Hollywood A-listers to the TCL Chinese Theatre to surprise attendees during the awards ceremony. The comedian tricked the audience […]

  • Frances McDormand accepts the award for

    Frances McDormand Accepts Best Actress Oscar, Honors Other Female Nominees

    Host Jimmy Kimmel brought Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Guillermo del Toro, and more to a packed movie theater for another meet-the-stars Oscar moment. To show appreciation for moviegoers, Kimmel led a group of Hollywood A-listers to the TCL Chinese Theatre to surprise attendees during the awards ceremony. The comedian tricked the audience […]

  • Guillermo del Toro Oscars Win

    Guillermo del Toro Wins First Oscar, Champions Erasing 'Line in the Sand'

    Host Jimmy Kimmel brought Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Guillermo del Toro, and more to a packed movie theater for another meet-the-stars Oscar moment. To show appreciation for moviegoers, Kimmel led a group of Hollywood A-listers to the TCL Chinese Theatre to surprise attendees during the awards ceremony. The comedian tricked the audience […]

  • Jerry Lewis Harry Dean Stanton and

    Oscars In Memoriam: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute to Harry Dean Stanton, Roger Moore, Jerry Lewis

    Host Jimmy Kimmel brought Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Guillermo del Toro, and more to a packed movie theater for another meet-the-stars Oscar moment. To show appreciation for moviegoers, Kimmel led a group of Hollywood A-listers to the TCL Chinese Theatre to surprise attendees during the awards ceremony. The comedian tricked the audience […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad