‘Get Out’ Scores Four Oscar Nominations, Including Three for Jordan Peele

“Get Out” solidified its status as an awards season powerhouse with four Oscar nominations Tuesday — all in high-profile categories, with Jordan Peele snagging a trio of nods.

Universal’s low-cost horror-comedy received nominations for best picture for producers Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., and Peele; best actor for Daniel Kaluuya; and best director and original screenplay for Peele.

“Get Out,” in which Kaluuya’s black photographer character reluctantly agrees to meet the family of his white girlfriend, was a box office sensation with $254 million in worldwide grosses. It also earned the praise of critics, with a 99% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Of the nine films nominated for best picture, “Get Out” had by far the earliest release date of Feb. 24 — underlining its status as a movie that’s thoroughly penetrated the culture.

It’s the first feature directing gig for Peele, who made the movie for $4.5 million. With the nods on Tuesday morning, Peele becomes only the third filmmaker to receive directing, writing, and best picture nominations for his feature directorial debut.

Peele was nominated by the Directors Guild of America for both the directing and first-time director awards. He received a Writers Guild of America nomination for the original screenplay, which has been widely praised for its nuanced portrayal of America’s fractured race relations.

Kaluuya has received SAG and Golden Globe nominations and the cast — which includes Allison Williams as Kaluuya’s character’s girlfriend along with Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Lakeith Stanfield, and Catherine Keener — was nominated for a SAG ensemble award.