Oscars Poll: Who Will Win Best Director?

As Oscar night approaches, Variety has been polling readers to see their predictions for Hollywood’s biggest night. Frances McDormand will win the best actress prize, according to our readers, and Timothee Chalamet will take home best actor, if their predictions are correct.

But what about an equally prestigious honor: best director? It’s a competitive race this year, and presumably anyone’s game. “The Shape of Water” scored the most nominations out of any movie this year, so Guillermo del Toro seems like a pretty safe bet, having already won best director at the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards.

But buzz has been growing for two nominees in their feature debuts. Jordan Peele has plenty of support behind “Get Out,” breaking the mold for a horror film at the Oscars, and becoming only the third filmmaker to be nominated for director, screenplay, and picture in his feature directorial debut. And then there’s Greta Gerwig, whose “Lady Bird” has been winning hearts and awards throughout the season.

And all of that isn’t to count out some heavy-hitters. Christopher Nolan finally scored his first nomination for “Dunkirk” — will the Academy award him with his first win as well? Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” took in a surprising amount of nominations, so don’t be shocked if he takes this prize as well.

Who will win? Weigh in below!