Oscars Poll: Who Will Win Best Actress?

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lady Bird Three Billboards
CREDIT: A24/Fox Searchlight

We’re almost a month away from the Oscars, and campaign season is in full swing. As the ceremony nears, Variety wants to get your predictions as to who will take home the biggest prizes.

The best actress race this year is one full of heavy hitters. Safe bets might go toward Frances McDormand for her performance as a grieving mother urging police to solve her daughter’s murder in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” She’s already taken home a Golden Globe and SAG Award for the role.

However, Saoirse Ronan, as a rebellious teenager in “Lady Bird,” serves as fierce competition, having won a Golden Globe as well for her performance. But Oscar voters do love a transformation, and Margot Robbie serves up an impressive one in “I, Tonya” as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding.

Of course, never count out the Oscar queen. Meryl Streep is nominated for her role in “The Post” as Washington Post editor Katharine Graham, and even if she doesn’t win, she’s already broken her own record for most nominations received by an actor. The Academy, though, could easily be swayed by Sally Hawkins’ nuanced performance as a mute woman who falls in love with an amphibious creature in “The Shape of Water,” the most-nominated movie at the 2018 awards.

Which actress will take home the big prize? Weigh in below!

More Film

  • Lady Bird Three Billboards

    Oscars Poll: Who Will Win Best Actress?

    We’re almost a month away from the Oscars, and campaign season is in full swing. As the ceremony nears, Variety wants to get your predictions as to who will take home the biggest prizes. The best actress race this year is one full of heavy hitters. Safe bets might go toward Frances McDormand for her performance […]

  • Cole Sprouse Five Feet Apart

    'Riverdale' Star Cole Sprouse Joins Romance Drama 'Five Feet Apart'

    We’re almost a month away from the Oscars, and campaign season is in full swing. As the ceremony nears, Variety wants to get your predictions as to who will take home the biggest prizes. The best actress race this year is one full of heavy hitters. Safe bets might go toward Frances McDormand for her performance […]

  • Ezra Swerdlow dead

    Ezra Swerdlow, '21 Jump Street' and 'Spaceballs' Producer, Dies at 64

    We’re almost a month away from the Oscars, and campaign season is in full swing. As the ceremony nears, Variety wants to get your predictions as to who will take home the biggest prizes. The best actress race this year is one full of heavy hitters. Safe bets might go toward Frances McDormand for her performance […]

  • Rian Johnson Ethan Hawke Lena Dunham

    Rian Johnson, Ethan Hawke, Lena Dunham Added to SXSW Conference

    We’re almost a month away from the Oscars, and campaign season is in full swing. As the ceremony nears, Variety wants to get your predictions as to who will take home the biggest prizes. The best actress race this year is one full of heavy hitters. Safe bets might go toward Frances McDormand for her performance […]

  • Chadwick Boseman Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Star-Studded Premiere Showcases Black Excellence

    We’re almost a month away from the Oscars, and campaign season is in full swing. As the ceremony nears, Variety wants to get your predictions as to who will take home the biggest prizes. The best actress race this year is one full of heavy hitters. Safe bets might go toward Frances McDormand for her performance […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad