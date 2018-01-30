Oscars Poll: Who Will Win Best Actress?

We’re almost a month away from the Oscars, and campaign season is in full swing. As the ceremony nears, Variety wants to get your predictions as to who will take home the biggest prizes.

The best actress race this year is one full of heavy hitters. Safe bets might go toward Frances McDormand for her performance as a grieving mother urging police to solve her daughter’s murder in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” She’s already taken home a Golden Globe and SAG Award for the role.

However, Saoirse Ronan, as a rebellious teenager in “Lady Bird,” serves as fierce competition, having won a Golden Globe as well for her performance. But Oscar voters do love a transformation, and Margot Robbie serves up an impressive one in “I, Tonya” as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding.

Of course, never count out the Oscar queen. Meryl Streep is nominated for her role in “The Post” as Washington Post editor Katharine Graham, and even if she doesn’t win, she’s already broken her own record for most nominations received by an actor. The Academy, though, could easily be swayed by Sally Hawkins’ nuanced performance as a mute woman who falls in love with an amphibious creature in “The Shape of Water,” the most-nominated movie at the 2018 awards.

