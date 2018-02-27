You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Who Should Win at Sunday's Oscars? Cast Your Vote!

Rebecca Rubin

With under a week until Oscar night, Variety is polling readers to see their predictions on who will take home the top prizes.

Though it’s unlikely any category will be as dramatic as last year’s best picture mix-up, the biggest night in film is still a competitive race.

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” which has been a hot contender on the awards circuit, leads with 13 nominations. However, Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has seen its fair share of love this season — with Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell taking home a number of acting crowns at earlier shows.

“Dunkirk” rounded up eight nominations — including Christopher Nolan’s first directing nod — while Gary Oldman’s transformation as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour” has secured a remarkable amount of praise.

Still, Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” and Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name” have received consistent critical acclaim.

Only time will tell how this year’s lineup will play out. Here’s a full list of nominees.

Who do you think will win? Weigh in on all 24 categories below!

