Who Should Win at Sunday’s Oscars? Cast Your Vote!

With under a week until Oscar night, Variety is polling readers to see their predictions on who will take home the top prizes.

Though it’s unlikely any category will be as dramatic as last year’s best picture mix-up, the biggest night in film is still a competitive race.

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” which has been a hot contender on the awards circuit, leads with 13 nominations. However, Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has seen its fair share of love this season — with Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell taking home a number of acting crowns at earlier shows.

“Dunkirk” rounded up eight nominations — including Christopher Nolan’s first directing nod — while Gary Oldman’s transformation as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour” has secured a remarkable amount of praise.

Still, Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” and Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name” have received consistent critical acclaim.

Only time will tell how this year’s lineup will play out. Here’s a full list of nominees.

Who do you think will win? Weigh in on all 24 categories below!

CREDIT: Fox Searchlight/20th Century Fox/Warner Bros./Focus Features

CREDIT: Focus Features/A24

CREDIT: COurtesy of Fox Searchlight/A24/

CREDIT: Fox Searchlight/A24

CREDIT: Courtesy of Pixar

CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

CREDIT: Netflix

CREDIT: Rebecca Rubin

CREDIT: Disney

CREDIT: Focus Featured

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate