The Most Awkward Moments at the 2018 Oscars

The best picture announcement may have gone without a hitch at the 2018 Oscars, but there were still plenty of uncomfortable moments during Sunday’s live broadcast.

From stars supposedly swerving Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet to Jimmy Kimmel interrupting an exclusive screening of “A Wrinkle in Time,” here are some of the most awkward moments from this year’s ceremony.

“This isn’t for you.”

After thanking the expected parties and praising the category’s almost-equal gender representation, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the winners of best original song for “Coco,” addressed their daughters in the audience: “This is not for you.” Robert Lopez then clarified that he wished to dedicate the award to his late mother instead.

Best picture speech cut short

Guillermo del Toro finished his best picture speech for “The Shape of Water” in time for the musical interlude, but producer J. Miles Dale, who took the mic after him, didn’t make the cut. Though the music played over him, host Kimmel prompted the Oscar-winner to finish his speech.

Ryan Seacrest on the carpet

Just days before the ceremony, Variety reported new details of the sexual harassment allegations leveled against Seacrest by a former employee. Even so, E! kept the host in his usual job as a prominent presence on the Oscars red carpet. Though Seacrest skirted many celebrities who may have questioned him on the allegations, some still felt that stars like Taraji P. Henson managed to deliver subtle criticism in their interviews. In a statement to People, however, Henson later clarified her comments, defending Seacrest.

Emma Stone calls out the lack of female directors

While presenting the Oscar for best director, Emma Stone threw shade at the Academy by referring to the nominees as “these four men and Greta Gerwig,” referencing the lack of women nominated in the category. The Academy has come under fire for its historical underrepresentation of women in the best director pool, as Gerwig is the fifth woman to receive a nomination.

This was the moment Emma Stone introduced the Best Director nominees: "These four men and Greta Gerwig created their own masterpieces this year." https://t.co/lJd8920ucU #Oscars pic.twitter.com/btUWVbBOGs — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

The theater-crashing movie skit

Midway through the show, Kimmel gathered a group of famous attendees, including Ansel Elgort, Lupita Nyong’o, and Gal Gadot, to surprise an unsuspecting crowd of moviegoers during a screening of “A Wrinkle in Time.” Though Gadot put on her best smile, exclaiming, “This is so much better than the Oscars!” some people in the crowd seemed more confused than excited, and the bit was somewhat awkward for those in the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

Kimmel asks Spielberg for pot

After a return from a commercial break, the camera picked up an interaction between Kimmel and Steven Spielberg in the audience, in which the host asked the famed director if he “had any pot,” before turning to the camera and joking that he didn’t know he was on air. The moment garnered some chuckles from the crowd, but fell a little flat.

This non-kiss

As the recipients of best visual effects for “Blade Runner 2049” rose from their seats to take the stage, an uncomfortable attempted kiss occurred when a woman in the audience tried to congratulate one of the winners, Richard R. Hoover.