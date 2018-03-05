Oscars: Sam Rockwell Wins for Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell kicked off the 90th Annual Academy Awards picking up a best supporting actor award for his performance as a bigoted police officer in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.”

Honored for his first nomination, Rockwell thanked his parents for instilling a love of movies in him and dedicated his award to Philip Seymour Hoffman, the Oscar-winning actor who died of a drug overdose in 2014.

This edition of the Oscars is expected to be a race against “The Shape of Water,” a romantic fantasy from Mexican director Guillermo del Toro; “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” a revenge thriller that seems tailor made for the #MeToo moment; “Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan’s bravura look at a turning point in World War II; and “Get Out,” a horror movie about race in America. Other best picture nominees include “Lady Bird,” a coming-of-age comedy; “Call Me By Your Name,” a swooning drama about first love; “Darkest Hour,” a Winston Churchill biopic; “Phantom Thread,” an examination of artistic obsession; and “The Post,” an ode to the First Amendment. Many, if not most of these films, have a political resonance at a time when much of Hollywood remains firmly opposed to President Donald Trump.

“Phantom Thread” and “Darkest Hour” got on the board early, picking up costume design and makeup awards, respectively. “Dunkirk” picked up sound editing and mixing honors. And “Icarus,” a look at Russia’s doping program, earned a best documentary statue, picking up a statue for Netflix, a streaming service that’s viewed warily by more traditional movie studios.

“At least we know Putin didn’t rig this competition,” host Jimmy Kimmel joked in one of many Trump administration jabs.

Despite unfolding from a stage encrusted with sparkling colored diamonds, there is a shadow over this year’s broadcast. The Oscars unfold at a time of dramatic social and economic change in the movie business. The fall of Harvey Weinstein — arguably the person responsible for inventing modern awards season campaigning of marathon glad-handing and lavish receptions for voters — has triggered an industry-wide conversation about sexual harassment and discrimination. In October, Weinstein was accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct and assault. He denied all allegations of nonconsensual acts, but in the ensuing scandal he was drummed out of Hollywood, and fired from his perch at the Weinstein Company, which is now being sold after teetering on the verge of bankruptcy. The fallout didn’t stop with Weinstein. Other major media figures, including Dustin Hoffman, Brett Ratner, Louis C.K., James Franco, and Kevin Spacey have been engulfed in their own scandals related to allegations of sexual misdeeds.

In the days before the Oscars, Ryan Seacrest, whose genial soft-ball questions are a staple of awards show red carpets, was accused by his former stylist, Suzie Hardy, of harassment and assault. Seacrest has hit back hard, claiming that Hardy extorted him and noting that an independent investigation commissioned by his employer E! could not find “sufficient evidence” that he behaved inappropriately. Seacrest took his spot on red carpet despite the fact that some publicists privately said they would steer their clients clear of the E! host. He did manage to corral some stars, with the likes of Allison Janney, Christopher Plummer, and Taraji P. Henson stopping to talk to Seacrest, and also avoided any embarrassing on-air confrontations.

Kimmel managed to find a way to make light of the litany of alleged abusers, quipping in his opening monologue that the golden Oscar statue is an ideal Hollywood man.

“He keeps his hands where you can see them,” said Kimmel. “Never says a rude word. And most importantly no penis at all. He is literally a statue of limitations.”

In addition to an industry-wide reckoning about systemic abuse, there are also corporate concerns that are roiling Hollywood. The business is undergoing a period of intense consolidation. AT&T is trying to get government approval for its purchase of Time Warner, Disney is snapping up the bulk of Fox’s film and television assets, and Viacom is flirting with joining forces with CBS. Fox and Fox Searchlight has a leading 27 nominations, but it’s unclear if the company will continue making awards-bait fare after it is folded into Disney, which prefers to be in the tentpole business.

All these mega-mergers are taking place while the kinds of films that the Oscars tend to celebrate, smaller, more human-scale dramas are being eclipsed by comic book movies and special effects-driven fantasies. The gap between popular tastes and those of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars, seems to be widening. This year’s crop of best picture nominees are the lowest-grossing since 2011, with only two films, “Get Out” and “Dunkirk,” topping $100 million at the domestic box office. At the same time, fewer people are tuning in for awards show. Last year’s edition was the third-least-watched of the 21st century.

Despite the sagging ratings, ABC has brought back Kimmel as host. This year’s broadcast will try to avoid recreating an eleventh hour snafu that made Kimmel’s first stint as emcee so memorable — an envelop mixup that saw presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly proclaim “La La Land” the best picture victor. The real winner, “Moonlight,” was later announced in a moment of sheer pandemonium that will join Cher’s Bob Mackie dress and David Niven’s streaker in Oscars infamy.

Kimmel made light of the mistake seen round the world in his opening monologue.

“This year when you hear your name called don’t get up right away,” he quipped. “Just give us a minute.”

More to come…