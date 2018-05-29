Oscar-Winner Asghar Farhadi Named Jury President for Sarajevo Film Festival

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Asghar Farhadi
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will head up the competition jury for the 24th Sarajevo Film Festival, the festival announced Tuesday. Farhadi will serve as president of the jury of the festival’s competition program.

Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” which saw its world premiere in competition as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, will also screen in Sarajevo as part of its Open Air program. The Spanish-language film stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Last year’s Sarajevo Film Festival saw Ana Urushadze’s “Scary Mother” take home the festival’s top prize, the Heart of Sarajevo for best feature film, which includes a €16,000 ($18,500) financial award. The five-person jury was presided over by Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco.

Farhadi won his first Oscar for best foreign language film for his 2011 drama “A Separation.” He triumphed again, in the same category, with 2016’s “The Salesman.”

The 24thSarajevo Film Festival runs August 10-17.

Popular on Variety

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

More Film

  • Terry Gilliam's 'Don Quixote' Scheduled for

    Terry Gilliam's 'Don Quixote' Scheduled for Fall Release in Italy Despite Dispute (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will head up the competition jury for the 24th Sarajevo Film Festival, the festival announced Tuesday. Farhadi will serve as president of the jury of the festival’s competition program. Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” which saw its world premiere in competition as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, […]

  • Karlovy Vary Film Festival Reveals Competition

    Karlovy Vary Film Festival Reveals Competition Lineup

    Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will head up the competition jury for the 24th Sarajevo Film Festival, the festival announced Tuesday. Farhadi will serve as president of the jury of the festival’s competition program. Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” which saw its world premiere in competition as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, […]

  • Asghar Farhadi

    Oscar-Winner Asghar Farhadi Named Jury President for Sarajevo Film Festival

    Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will head up the competition jury for the 24th Sarajevo Film Festival, the festival announced Tuesday. Farhadi will serve as president of the jury of the festival’s competition program. Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” which saw its world premiere in competition as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, […]

  • Mireille Soria and Rob Bredow VIEW

    Paramount Animation's Mireille Soria, Disney's 'Solo' VFX Supervisor Rob Bredow to Keynote at VIEW Conference

    Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will head up the competition jury for the 24th Sarajevo Film Festival, the festival announced Tuesday. Farhadi will serve as president of the jury of the festival’s competition program. Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” which saw its world premiere in competition as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, […]

  • Hugo Silva'Cavernicola' film photocall, Madrid, Spain

    Mediaset España, Warner Bros., Netflix Link for New Spanish Drama

    Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will head up the competition jury for the 24th Sarajevo Film Festival, the festival announced Tuesday. Farhadi will serve as president of the jury of the festival’s competition program. Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” which saw its world premiere in competition as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, […]

  • Ant Man Wasp

    New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Teaser Previews Ghost-Fighting Plan

    Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will head up the competition jury for the 24th Sarajevo Film Festival, the festival announced Tuesday. Farhadi will serve as president of the jury of the festival’s competition program. Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” which saw its world premiere in competition as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, […]

  • The Not-So-Buried Radical Chic of 'First

    The Not-So-Buried Radical Chic of 'First Reformed'

    Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will head up the competition jury for the 24th Sarajevo Film Festival, the festival announced Tuesday. Farhadi will serve as president of the jury of the festival’s competition program. Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” which saw its world premiere in competition as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad