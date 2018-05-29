Oscar-Winner Asghar Farhadi Named Jury President for Sarajevo Film Festival

Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will head up the competition jury for the 24th Sarajevo Film Festival, the festival announced Tuesday. Farhadi will serve as president of the jury of the festival’s competition program.

Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” which saw its world premiere in competition as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, will also screen in Sarajevo as part of its Open Air program. The Spanish-language film stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Last year’s Sarajevo Film Festival saw Ana Urushadze’s “Scary Mother” take home the festival’s top prize, the Heart of Sarajevo for best feature film, which includes a €16,000 ($18,500) financial award. The five-person jury was presided over by Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco.

Farhadi won his first Oscar for best foreign language film for his 2011 drama “A Separation.” He triumphed again, in the same category, with 2016’s “The Salesman.”

The 24thSarajevo Film Festival runs August 10-17.