Celebrities Treated to Gifting Suites and Swag Galore During Oscar Week

This year’s contenders, A-Listers, and industry influencers will get first crack at innovative products and luxurious gifts. Pet cams, face serums, high-tech headphones, and extravagant getaways will all be up for grabs — as an on-hand photographer helps to create branding magic.

Tuesday 2.27

Secret Room Events Red Carpet Gift Lounge

When and where: 12-6 p.m.; private location

Posh perks: While celebs are treated to beauty services, fine wines, and serious swag, their little ones can hang in a special lounge and receive child-geared gifts. Among the adult goodies: Roses that last for months, anti-aging electronic beauty devices, and trips to Bali and the Caribbean.

Thursday 3.1

StyleLab’s Jewelry Suite

When and where: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (also March 2); Beverly Hills

Posh perks: Style expert Michael O’Connor will help advise stars on which of the precious pieces from such brands as Susan Eisen and Elyse Fine Jewelers will complete their Oscar look. Though, how to choose between a Christopher Designs green tourmaline ring and a necklace with more 79 carats of invisible princess cut diamonds?

Kari Feinstein’s Style Lounge

When and where: 12-6 p.m. (also March 2); Andaz West Hollywood

Posh perks: This upscale suite showcases Petcube cameras, Babor skincare, Hoka One One sneakers, Maidenform undies, Votivo candles, Samba Sol sandals, and Moon Palace Jamaica Grande trips — over Pinkbox Doughnuts and Honig wine.

Friday 3.2

TMG Intl.’s Pre-Oscar Lounge

When and where: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (also March 3); the Beverly Hilton

Posh perks: Stars will get beautified with makeup by Bobbi Brown and facials from new brand Cirem Cosmetics. Afterward, they can peruse Maison Louella and Genifer M jewelry and Kathrine Baumann minaudieres, while snacking from a Cheetos popcorn bar. (Chester Cheetah will be available for pics.)

WOW Creations Celebrity Gifting Suite

When and where: 10 a.m-4 p.m.; Hollywood

Posh perks: An exclusive list of 125 guests — including this year’s nominees — will receive lavish gifts and a swag bag worth up to ten grand. A Toluca Lake Tennis and Fitness Club membership, Optics by Parker sunglasses, Grande Maison de Blanc fine linens, SolSol solar powered hats, and Phillip Ashley Chocolates are some of the goodies up for grabs.

GBK’s Pre-Oscar Gifting Suite

When and where: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (also March 3); Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

Posh perks: Michelin-starred chef Filippo Sinisgalli of Italy is handling the cuisine — and also gifting lucky attendees with a dinner for 16 prepared at their homes. Nominees and presenters will also walk away with cool new electronics, exotic vacas (including three different trips to Portugal), Surf Air tickets, diamonds, fashion, and more.

Debbie Durkin’s EcoLuxe Pre-Oscars Celebrity Garden Party

When and where: 12-6 p.m.; Wilshire Garden, the Beverly Hilton

Posh perks: A European champagne brunch courtesy of the Beverly Hilton’s executive chef Alberico Nunziata will fuel stars, before they get makeup touch-ups and sample new organic skincare products from the EcoLuxe Lounge Beauty Bar.

Saturday 3.3

The Official Hospitality Suites at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

When and where: 4 p.m.; Backstage at the Indie Spirit Awards

Posh perks: While having their new trophies engraved, winners can enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at the DirecTV Bungalow with AT&T. And the beverage options don’t stop there: American Airlines’ lounge will serve wine, Piaget will pour champagne in its chic space, and in the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Lounge, guests can play classic arcade games and sip handcrafted cocktails out of custom-engraved Bulleit bottles.

Sunday 3.4

Roger Neal Style Hollywood Oscar Suite

When and where: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; The Hollywood Museum

Posh perks: Before the black-tie viewing party held later in the museum’s ballroom, stars from the big and small screens can snag over $20K in couture, beauty, and trips. Vacations to the Bahamas and Belleek Castle in Ireland, G.M. Collin skincare products, Timmy Woods handbags, and Lorimar wine will be among the sweet swag offerings.