See the Oscar Class Photo of 2018

On Monday, this year’s Academy Award-nominated talent gathered for the annual Oscar nominees luncheon, which culminated in taking a class photo.

This year’s event was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and attended by stars including Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Sally Hawkins, Daniel Kaluuya, and Gary Oldman.

The luncheon was hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors. Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Nolan, and Paul Thomas Anderson were among the directors present.

Some of the other recognizable faces in this year’s class photo include Mary J. Blige, Willem Dafoe, Allison Janney, Richard Jenkins, Laurie Metcalf, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Rachel Morrison.

Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” leads the nominations with 13, including best picture, best director, best actress, and best supporting actor and actress. Nolan’s “Dunkirk” follows behind with eight nods and Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” is in third place with seven.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Oscars will be held on March 4. The ceremony will air live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, and is expected to be viewed in 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Here’s the full list of 2018 Oscar nominations. See the class photo below, and click here for a larger version.