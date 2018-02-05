You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

See the Oscar Class Photo of 2018

Matt Fernandez

CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday, this year’s Academy Award-nominated talent gathered for the annual Oscar nominees luncheon, which culminated in taking a class photo.

This year’s event was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and attended by stars including Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Sally Hawkins, Daniel Kaluuya, and Gary Oldman.

The luncheon was hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors. Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Nolan, and Paul Thomas Anderson were among the directors present.

Some of the other recognizable faces in this year’s class photo include Mary J. Blige, Willem Dafoe, Allison Janney, Richard Jenkins, Laurie Metcalf, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Rachel Morrison.

Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” leads the nominations with 13, including best picture, best director, best actress, and best supporting actor and actress. Nolan’s “Dunkirk” follows behind with eight nods and Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” is in third place with seven.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Oscars will be held on March 4. The ceremony will air live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, and is expected to be viewed in 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Here’s the full list of 2018 Oscar nominations. See the class photo below, and click here for a larger version.

Oscar Nominees Class Photo 2018
CREDIT: Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther's' Grassroots Marketing Movement Is Unlike Any Other Marvel Movie

  • Charlize Theron's 'Tully' Launching Miami Film

    Film News Roundup: Charlize Theron's 'Tully' to Launch Miami Film Festival

  Rotterdam Film Review: 'Djon África'

    Rotterdam Film Review: 'Djon África'

  • Oscars Placeholder

    See the Oscar Class Photo of 2018

  • Taraji P. Henson Proud Mary

    Taraji P. Henson Cuts Ties With Manager Vincent Cirrincione Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

  • Avengers: Infinity War trailer

    Super Bowl Trailers: 'Avengers' Rules Social Media, 'Solo' Dominates on YouTube

  Rotterdam Film Review: 'Nina'

    Rotterdam Film Review: 'Nina'

