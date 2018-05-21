Orion Classics Re-Launching With Kate Bosworth-Tyler Hoechlin’s ‘Domestics’

Orion Classics is relaunching with the thriller “The Domestics” on June 28 in theaters, followed by a video on demand release the next day.

MGM made the announcement Monday, saying the MGM label will focus on multiplatform and specialized releases as well as acquisitions utilizing “emerging and innovative” alternative distribution strategies worldwide. The label will release between eight and 10 films per year across genres.

Mike P. Nelson directed “The Domestics,” starring Kate Bosworth and Tyler Hoechlin. The story, written by Nelson, is set in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by murderous gangs divided into deadly factions as Bosworth and Hoechlin’s characters race desperately across the lawless countryside in search of safety. The film’s world premiere is set for opening night at the Cinepocalypse film festival in Chicago on June 21.

“The Domestics” also stars Lance Reddick, Sonoya Mizuno, Dana Gourrier, Thomas Francis Murphy, and David Dastmalchian. The movie was produced by Gianni Nunnari and Shannon Gaulding and executive produced by Kurt Johnstad and Adam Krentzman.

Sam Wollman, MGM’s senior VP of acquisitions, will run day-to-day operations for Orion Classics and will work in conjunction with MGM president of worldwide television & acquisitions Chris Ottinger and Orion president John Hegeman.

“Orion Classics has a long and storied history of releasing some of the most unique and memorable specialized movies of its time, including Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,’ Jim Jarmusch’s ‘Mystery Train’ and Richard Linklater’s’ Slacker.’ It’s our goal to relaunch Orion Classics with that same spirit in mind, and continue to have an eye on acquisitions across all platforms that entertain specialty audiences across the globe,” said Ottinger and Hegeman in a joint statement.

Orion was created in 1978 and had a mixed record for the next two decades. Its releases included “Hoosiers” and “The Terminator,” and it won four Academy Awards for best picture with “Amadeus” in 1984, “Platoon” in 1986, “Dances With Wolves” in 1990, and “The Silence of the Lambs” in 1991. It also declared bankruptcy that year and was bought by MGM in 1997, then brought back as a distributor in 2013, Orion which teamed with Samuel Goldwyn Films as a co-distributor on several titles.

It then announced last September that it was bringing back Orion Pictures as a stand-alone distributor with Hegeman as president.