Berlin-Based One Two Films Unveils International Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based One Two Films, co-producer of such recent high-profile works as Jennifer Fox’s “The Tale” and Isabel Coixet’s “The Bookshop,” is set to follow its winning run with a slew of upcoming German and international productions.

One Two Films’ Jamila Wenske and Sol Bondy are partnering with Canadian writer-producer Mike MacMillan on two English-language films currently in development. “I Will Not Go Quietly” centers on a distant but desperate father who travels from Toronto to Switzerland to reach his ill daughter; the film is penned by MacMillan and Darragh McDonald. “Nightlife” is a comedy set in Berlin.

In addition, the company is co-producing Icelandic director Grimur Hakonarson’s recently wrapped “The County.” The film, which follows his 2015 Cannes Un Certain Regard award winner “Rams,” is a co-production by Iceland, Denmark, Germany, and France.

Wenske and Bondy — selected by Variety for its 2018 10 Producers to Watch list — are re-teaming with Israeli filmmaker Tom Shoval (“Youth”) on his sophomore feature, “Shake Your Cares Away,” about a wealthy heiress on a quixotic mission to conquer poverty. The Israeli-German-French co-production stars Berenice Bejo and is executive produced by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu.

For Birgit Moeller’s German comedy “Franky Five Star,” the producers have managed to attach two of Germany’s current rising stars, Jella Haase, who shot to fame in the “Fack ju Göhte” franchise, and Edin Hazanovic (“Only God Can Judge Me”). Pubcaster ZDF has boarded the project, which is set to shoot early next year.

Hitting the festival circuit later this year are Sven Taddicken’s German drama “The Most Beautiful Couple” (pictured), starring Maximilian Brueckner and Luise Heyer as a young married couple forced to deal with a tragic assault, and Hungarian helmer Balint Kenyeres’ “Hier,” about a construction executive confronted with his past when he travels to Morocco.

Bondy and Wenske have produced or co-produced 12 features since launching their company with partner Christoph Lange in 2010, including Icelandic writer-director Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson’s “Under the Tree,” Finnish helmer Juho Kuosmanen’s “The Happiest Day in the Life Of Olli Maki” and German writer-director Jan Speckenbach’s “Freedom,” starring Johanna Wokalek.