Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux Join Justine Bateman’s Drama ‘Violet’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Olivia Munn has signed on for the title role of Justine Bateman’s feature film directorial debut “Violet” with Justin Theroux and Anthony LaPaglia.

Bateman is producing and directing from her own script. “Violet” follows a rising film executive who lives according to the Voice (Theroux) in her head, until unexpectedly realizing the truth — it’s been lying about everything. LaPaglia portrays her boss, who dilutes her confidence in a way similar to the Voice.

Bateman will produce under her Section 5 banner, along with Mark G. Mathis (“Precious”). Cassian Elwes (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”) is executive producing the project. Shooting is slated to begin in the spring in Los Angeles.

Munn’s credits include portraying the Elizabeth Braddock/Psylocke character in “X-Men: Apocalypse” and in the upcoming “Dark Phoenix.” She’s also portraying a scientist in the upcoming “The Predator” and appearing in “Ocean’s 8.”

Bateman’s comedy short, “Five Minutes,” debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in the fall and was named an official selection at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, and has since finished her second short film, “Push.” Previously, she produced Ileana Douglas’ comedy series, “Easy to Assemble,” and was nominated for an Emmy in “Family Ties.”

