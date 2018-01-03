You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Olivia Munn to Host 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Olivia Munn will host the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 11.

The 2018 event, hosted by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association, will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., with a broadcast on the CW at 8 p.m. ET/ PT tape-delay.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Olivia hosting this year’s ceremony, and know that she will deliver an entertaining and sharp-witted evening to everyone in the room, and the viewers at home,” BFCA president Joey Berlin said. “Beyond her skills as an actress, Olivia’s work as an activist within the industry gives her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead this night honoring the best and brightest in film and television.”

As previously announced, the event will honor “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot with the #SeeHer award, which will be presented by director Patty Jenkins. The award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the #SeeHer movement, which are to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape. Viola Davis received last year’s inaugural #SeeHer Award.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are presented annually to honor cinematic and television achievement.

T.J. Miller hosted the ceremony for the last two years and was recently accused of sexually assaulting a woman when he was in college. Munn, who is one of the women alleging that Brett Ratner sexual harassed her, has been vocal about igniting change surrounding sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

