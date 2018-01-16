Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg Selected for Sundance Jury Duty

Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel Morrison, and Joe Swanberg have been selected for the U.S. dramatic jury at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Sundance Institute announced the jury members on Tuesday and said actor Jason Mantzoukas​ will host the Jan. 27 awards ceremonies in Park City, Utah. The festival takes place from Jan. 18 to Jan. 28.

Spencer stars in “The Shape of Water,” Pinkett Smith starred in and produced “Girls Trip,” and Stuhlbarg stars in “The Post” and “Call Me by Your Name.” Morris shot “Fruitvale Station” and “Mudbound.” Swanberg directed “Drinking Buddies” and “Happy Christmas.”

Members of the U.S. documentary jury include journalists Barbara Chai and Matt Holzman, producer Simon Chinn, Chaz Ebert, and filmmaker Ezra Edelman, who won the Academy Award for “O.J.: Made in America.”

The world cinema dramatic jury includes Hanaa Issa of the Doha Film Institute in Qatar, filmmaker Ruben Östlund, and producer Michael J. Werner. The world cinema documentary jury members are Joslyn Barnes, Billy Luther, and Paulina Suárez of Ambulante, a non-profit that supports and promotes documentary cinema in Mexico.

The short film jury members are Cherien Dabis; Shirley Manson, lead vocalist of the alternative rock band Garbage; and Chris Ware, the author of “Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth” and “Building Stories.”

RuPaul Charles is the sole jury member for the Next section. The Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Jury includes Robert Benezra; neuroscientist Heather Berlin; actress Kerry Bishé, who played computer engineer Donna Clark on AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire”; and Nancy Buirski, the director/producer/writer of “The Rape of Recy Taylor.”