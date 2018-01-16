Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg Selected for Sundance Jury Duty

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
sundance film festival placeholder
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Sundance Institute

Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel Morrison, and Joe Swanberg have been selected for the U.S. dramatic jury at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Sundance Institute announced the jury members on Tuesday and said actor Jason Mantzoukas​ will host the Jan. 27 awards ceremonies in Park City, Utah. The festival takes place from Jan. 18 to Jan. 28.

Spencer stars in “The Shape of Water,” Pinkett Smith starred in and produced “Girls Trip,” and Stuhlbarg stars in “The Post” and “Call Me by Your Name.” Morris shot “Fruitvale Station” and “Mudbound.” Swanberg directed “Drinking Buddies” and “Happy Christmas.”

Members of the U.S. documentary jury include journalists Barbara Chai and Matt Holzman, producer Simon Chinn, Chaz Ebert, and filmmaker Ezra Edelman, who won the Academy Award for “O.J.: Made in America.”

The world cinema dramatic jury includes Hanaa Issa of the Doha Film Institute in Qatar, filmmaker Ruben Östlund, and producer Michael J. Werner. The world cinema documentary jury members are Joslyn Barnes, Billy Luther, and Paulina Suárez of Ambulante, a non-profit that supports and promotes documentary cinema in Mexico.

The short film jury members are Cherien Dabis; Shirley Manson, lead vocalist of the alternative rock band Garbage; and Chris Ware, the author of “Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth” and “Building Stories.”

RuPaul Charles is the sole jury member for the Next section. The Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Jury includes Robert Benezra; neuroscientist Heather Berlin; actress Kerry Bishé, who played computer engineer Donna Clark on AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire”; and Nancy Buirski, the director/producer/writer of “The Rape of Recy Taylor.”

More Film

  • 'The Third Murder' Review: Palm Springs

    Film Review: 'The Third Murder'

    Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel Morrison, and Joe Swanberg have been selected for the U.S. dramatic jury at the Sundance Film Festival. The Sundance Institute announced the jury members on Tuesday and said actor Jason Mantzoukas​ will host the Jan. 27 awards ceremonies in Park City, Utah. The festival takes place from […]

  • Russian Basketball Movie ‘Three Seconds’ Crowned

    International Newswire: Russian Basketball Movie ‘Three Seconds’ Crowned Box-Office Champ

    Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel Morrison, and Joe Swanberg have been selected for the U.S. dramatic jury at the Sundance Film Festival. The Sundance Institute announced the jury members on Tuesday and said actor Jason Mantzoukas​ will host the Jan. 27 awards ceremonies in Park City, Utah. The festival takes place from […]

  • Sam Rockwell We're Just Married

    Santa Barbara Film Festival Honoring Sam Rockwell for 'Three Billboards' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel Morrison, and Joe Swanberg have been selected for the U.S. dramatic jury at the Sundance Film Festival. The Sundance Institute announced the jury members on Tuesday and said actor Jason Mantzoukas​ will host the Jan. 27 awards ceremonies in Park City, Utah. The festival takes place from […]

  • sundance film festival placeholder

    Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg Selected for Sundance Jury Duty

    Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel Morrison, and Joe Swanberg have been selected for the U.S. dramatic jury at the Sundance Film Festival. The Sundance Institute announced the jury members on Tuesday and said actor Jason Mantzoukas​ will host the Jan. 27 awards ceremonies in Park City, Utah. The festival takes place from […]

  • Jean-Claude Van Damme-Dolph Lundgren's 'Black Water'

    Jean-Claude Van Damme-Dolph Lundgren's 'Black Water' Bought by Saban

    Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel Morrison, and Joe Swanberg have been selected for the U.S. dramatic jury at the Sundance Film Festival. The Sundance Institute announced the jury members on Tuesday and said actor Jason Mantzoukas​ will host the Jan. 27 awards ceremonies in Park City, Utah. The festival takes place from […]

  • Matt Damon MeToo

    Matt Damon Apologizes for Sexual Misconduct Comments: 'I Really Wish I'd Listened'

    Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel Morrison, and Joe Swanberg have been selected for the U.S. dramatic jury at the Sundance Film Festival. The Sundance Institute announced the jury members on Tuesday and said actor Jason Mantzoukas​ will host the Jan. 27 awards ceremonies in Park City, Utah. The festival takes place from […]

  • James L Brooks

    James L. Brooks to Be Honored With Laurel Award by Writers Guild

    Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel Morrison, and Joe Swanberg have been selected for the U.S. dramatic jury at the Sundance Film Festival. The Sundance Institute announced the jury members on Tuesday and said actor Jason Mantzoukas​ will host the Jan. 27 awards ceremonies in Park City, Utah. The festival takes place from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad