Octavia Spencer, Isabela Moner Join Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Instant Family’

By
Dave McNary

Octavia Spencer, Isabela Moner, Tig Notaro, Iliza Shlesinger, and Tom Segura have joined Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne in the Paramount comedy “Instant Family.”

Wahlberg and Byrne will play a couple who decides to start a family and adopt through the foster-care system, only to find themselves raising three wild kids who have no interest in being parented. Moner, who starred in “Transformers: The Last Knight,” will play one of the foster children.

Variety first reported Wahlberg’s attachment in September. “Daddy’s Home” helmer Sean Anders is directing from a script he wrote with John Morris. Anders and Morris wrote “Instant Family” and will produce alongside Wahlberg and Steve Levinson.

Paramount is fast-tracking the project and will start shooting in March. The studio will release “Instant Family” on Feb. 15, 2019.

Spencer received her third Academy Award nomination last month in the best supporting actress category for “The Shape of Water.” She won for “The Help” and was nominated last year for “Hidden Figures.” She is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.

Moner will next appear in “Sicario 2: Soldado.” She is repped by CAA and Peikoff Mahan.

Notaro is repped by ICM, Integral, and Ziffren Brittenham. Shlesinger is repped by WME and Avalon. Segura is repped by WME and 3 Arts.

