Sandra Bullock Is Criminal Mastermind in ‘Ocean’s 8’ Official Trailer

Audiences got a second look at “Ocean’s 8” on Thursday when Warner Bros. released a new trailer for the female-led heist comedy.

Mindy Kaling and Sarah Paulson, two of the film’s stars, teased the new footage on their Twitter accounts on Wednesday, with Kaling introducing her jewelry-maker character Amita and writing “no heist movie is complete without diamonds.”

No heist movie is complete without diamonds 👋🏾 say hi to your new girl Amita #Oceans8 pic.twitter.com/FAMWrzGiUI — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 11, 2018

The new footage shows the eight women planning a major robbery at the Met Gala.

When Kaling’s character asks Sandra Bullock’s Debbie Ocean how long it took to plan the elaborate scheme, she says “Five years, eight months, and 12 days” — aka the length of her stint in jail.

The first trailer was released in December, showing Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of Danny Ocean (played by George Clooney in the previous three “Ocean’s” films). This movie centers on Debbie’s attempt to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s annual Met Gala. The star-studded cast is also comprised of Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Paulson, Kaling, and Awkwafina.

“Ocean’s 8” also includes an A-list roster of cameos, with Dakota Fanning, Matt Damon, Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Olivia Munn, Katie Holmes, Zayn Malik, Zac Posen, Adriana Lima and Serena Williams.

The movie — directed by Gary Ross, written by Ross and Olivia Milch, and produced by Clooney and Steven Soderbergh — is both a sequel and spinoff of the Ocean’s trilogy. It hits theaters on June 8.