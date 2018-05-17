‘Ocean’s 8’ Plotting $30 Million Box Office Opening Weekend

“Ocean’s 8” is placing its bets on a safe opening weekend.

Early tracking shows the female-led heist film is eyeing a domestic debut of $30 million when it opens on June 8, though some estimates show it could earn as much as $36 million.

A three-day weekend total around $30 million would be significantly less than Sony’s all-female reboot of “Ghostbusters,” which launched in 2016 with a solid $46 million. The ultimately plagued movie tapered out at $128 million in North America and $229 million worldwide. With hefty production costs and marketing budgets, the sci-fi comedy — starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones — ultimately lost the studio around $50 million.

It’s worth noting that “Ocean’s 8’s” older target audience doesn’t always rush to theaters on opening weekend. Its success will likely rely on playability stemming heavily from reviews and word of mouth.

At the very least, “Ocean’s 8” had a smaller price tag than “Ghostbusters,” with an estimate of $70 million. It also hasn’t been quite as controversial. “Ghostbusters” was subject to backlash surrounding the female-powered cast, with moviegoers questioning the necessity of a reboot. Audiences have been relatively mum on debates regarding the latest “Oceans” addition.

The most recent movie in the “Ocean’s” franchise was George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon’s “Ocean’s Thirteen” in 2007. Its predecessors, “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Ocean’s Twelve,” bowed in 2001 and 2004, respectively. The trilogy has collected over $1.2 billion worldwide.

The upcoming installment does have some breathing room, as it will be going up against the fourth weekend of “Deadpool 2” and third frame of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The next potential blockbuster, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” premieres two weeks later on June 22.

“Ocean’s 8” opens against A24’s thriller “Hereditary” with Toni Collette, and Global Road’s “Hotel Artemis” with Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown.

The spinoff of Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s” trilogy stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina. Bullock plays the estranged sister of Danny Ocean (Clooney’s character in the remakes). After getting released from jail, she attempts to pull off a heist at New York City’s annual Met Gala.

