Nantucket Film Festival to Fete Noah Baumbach, Morgan Neville

The Nantucket Film Festival will honor filmmakers Noah Baumbach and Morgan Neville during the 23rd edition of the island festival that runs June 20-25.

Organizers also unveiled plans for Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Ben Stiller to join the fest’s annual comedy night, with a focus on improv this year.

Baumbach is known for his intimate character studies in such films as “Kicking and Screaming,” “The Squid and the Whale,” “Greenberg,” “Frances Ha,” and most recently, Netflix’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).”

Neville earned the feature documentary Oscar for 2013’s “20 Feet From Stardom.” His most recent doc, Focus Features’ “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” tells the story of TV legend Fred Rogers, who was a Nantucket regular and host of PBS’ “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The fest’s New Voices in Screenwriting kudo will go to Andrew Heckler, writer and director of “Burden,” which revolves around the redemption of a Klu Klux Klan member.

“It’s a great joy to celebrate the work of these brilliant creators, from Noah Baumbach and his commitment to the written word, bringing us witty dramas full of all-too human characters, to Morgan Neville and his revealing and insightful documentary portraits, to Andrew Heckler and his all-too-timely breakout drama about racial divide and the possibility of redemption,” said Mystelle Brabbée, exec director of Nantucket Film Festival.

(Pictured: Noah Baumbach)