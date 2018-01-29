Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi Launch New Studio PatMa Productions

Former CBS Entertainment chairman Nina Tassler has partnered with producer Denise Di Novi to form PatMa Productions. The new studio is expected to produce content for multiple platforms with an emphasis on inclusion.

Named after Di Novi and Tassler’s respective mothers, Pat and Norma, the studio was formed with the backing of CAA and its investment arm Evolution Media.

“We recognize that diverse voices from diverse backgrounds make innovative storytelling, which is good for business, and we are excited to work in partnership with an array of creatively talented people — both women and men — who share our vision and values,” said Tassler. “It’s a critical time and we look forward to telling these stories across a wide spectrum of platforms.”

Attorney Cliff Gilbert-Lurie of Ziffren Brittenham LLP, CAA, and Evolution Media orchestrated the deal. Di Novi is represented by CAA and Rain Management Group.

The studio has already set up partnerships with a number of organizations promoting diversity, inclusion, and human rights, among them the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, the Center for Popular Democracy, and Planned Parenthood.

Related Film Review: 'Unforgettable' 'Unforgettable' Director Celebrates Making Femme Villains Multi-Dimensional

“We are committed to gender parity, and giving women and people of color more opportunities both in front of and behind the camera,” said Di Novi. “PatMa will develop content that not only entertains, but surprises, challenges, and awakens audiences to the emotional experiences of people from every walk of life.”

During her tenure at the network, CBS led broadcast in average number of primetime viewers 11 0f 12 years. She left CBS in 2015, having formed an executive staff that was 50% female.

Di Novi, recipient of Women in Film’s 2016 Crystal + Lucy Award for excellence in film, will continue her nearly two-decade long production deal at Warner Bros. Picture. Among the features she has produced are “Heathers,” “Little Women,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” “The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants,” and “Batman Returns.” She and Tassler worked together on the CBS drama series “The District.” Her other series include “Sneaky Pete” and “Outlander.”

A report last month in the New York Post claimed that Tassler planned to form a production company with former Hollywood Reporter and Us Weekly editor Janice Min. Sources tell Variety that the report was unfounded and no plans were ever in place for a partnership between the two.