Nicolas Cage’s Horror-Thriller ‘Mandy’ Sells out Internationally (EXCLUSIVE)

XYZ Films has announced that the Nicolas Cage thriller “Mandy,” which will play May 12 in the Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival, has sold out all international territories.

Sales include Elevation Pictures for Canada; Koch Media for Germany, Austria and Switzerland; Leone for Italy; Feel Good for Greece; Films4You for Portugal; Inopia for Spain; Cinema Prestige for Russia; Falcon for the Middle East; Fabula for Turkey; iQiyi and Huahua for China; Panorama for Hong Kong; Metropolis for Indonesia and Malaysia; Fine Films for Japan; Abs-Cbn for Philippines; Shaw for Singapore; MovieCloud for Taiwan; Fox Networks Group for Asia pay TV; and MVP for Vietnam.

“Mandy” premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival. Written and directed by Panos Cosmatos, the film stars Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache. RLJE Films plans to release “Mandy” in the U.S. this year with a traditional theatrical window.

Cage and Riseborough portray a couple leading a loving and peaceful existence who see their haven is savagely destroyed by a cult, placing Cage’s character on the road to bloody vengeance.

“Mandy” was produced by SpectreVision, XYZ Films and Umedia. The project was financed by Umedia and Piccadilly Pictures with additional support from Wallimage. The score was composed by the late Johann Johannsson.

XYZ Films is also handling sales on the survival thriller “Titan,” starring Lily Collins, and will continue sales on “Arctic,” starring Mads Mikkelsen.