Saban Buys U.S. Rights to Nicolas Cage’s Thriller ‘Between Worlds’

Saban Films has bought U.S. distribution rights to writer/director Maria Pulera’s supernatural thriller “Between Worlds,” starring Nicolas Cage, Penelope Mitchell, Franka Potente, and Hopper Penn.

Eric Banoun and David Hillary produced alongside Pulera through their company Rise Up LLC. Saban is planning a day-and-date theatrical/VOD release.

Cage portrays a down-on-his-luck truck driver haunted by the memory of his deceased wife and child. He meets a spiritually gifted woman, played by Potente, who enlists him in a desperate effort to find the lost soul of her comatose daughter (Mitchell). But the spirit of his dead wife proves stronger, possessing the young woman’s body.

Saban’s Bill Bromiley said, “Nic’s talent and star power is unparalleled. Having worked with him on a number of films such as ‘The Trust’ and ‘USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage,’ we’re thrilled to be re-teaming with him and bring this to our audiences.”

The deal was announced on Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival. “Between Worlds” marks Saban’s fifth acquisition at the fest, following deals for the anthology “Berlin, I Love You,” with Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, and Jim Sturgess; Matthew Ross’ “Siberia,” starring Keanu Reeves; Gerard Butler’s “Keepers”; and David L.G. Hughes’ “Viking Destiny.”

“‘Between Worlds’ has been a true passion project for me and I am thrilled to partner with Saban for the theatrical release of my film in the U.S. market,” Pulera said. “The story is an unusual approach to the traditional thriller, but appeals to the wider audience and dives deep into the themes of family, love, and betrayal.”

Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban, and Jonathan Deckter brokered it on behalf of Voltage Pictures, which is also handling international sales.