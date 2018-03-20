Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon to Star in Drama ‘Honey in the Head’

Nick Nolte and Matt Dillon will star as father and son in “Honey in the Head,” the English-language remake of the 2014 German drama “Honig Im Kopf.”

Emily Mortimer will portray the wife of Dillon’s character. Production will start in May in Germany, Italy, and the U.K.

The original movie, produced by Barefoot Films, was directed by and starred Til Schweiger as the son of a retired veteran suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who convinces his widowed father (played by Dieter Hallervorden) to move in with him. The film, co-produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Germany, went on to earn $60 million at the box office.

The English-language adaptation will also be directed by Schweiger and produced by Barefoot Films in co-production with Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH.

Nolte will play an Alzheimer’s patient-turned-widower after 50 years of marriage. Dillon will play his son, an American-born husband and father living in England suffering marital woes with his wife, to be played by Mortimer. As the grandfather decides to go on a final road trip to Venice with his granddaughter and his condition quickly deteriorates, the family values are put into perspective.

The English-language adaptation was penned by JoJo Moyes (“Me Before You”) and will be produced by Schweiger, Christian Specht, and Kimberly Hines. Jonathan Grossman is on board as associate producer.

Nolte has been shooting “Angel Has Fallen” with Gerard Butler. Dillon stars in Lars Von Trier’s upcoming film “The House That Jack Built.” Mortimer will be seen in the upcoming “Mary Poppins Returns,” opposite Emily Blunt.

Schweiger is represented by APA and Kimberly Hines at Framework Entertainment. Nolte is represented by CAA. Dillon is represented by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Mortimer is represented by WME and Tavistock Wood and Moyes is represented by Paradigm and Curtis Brown Group.