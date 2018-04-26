Annapurna, Plan B Developing Movie on New York Times’ Harvey Weinstein Investigation

Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment have acquired the rights to the behind-the-scenes story of the New York Times reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal last fall.

Kantor and Twohey’s piece detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein over the past several decades and led to Weinstein’s firing as the co-chairman of the Weinstein company. The story also put a spotlight on the #MeToo movement and emboldened more women to come forward with their own experiences, leading to a larger sexual harassment reckoning, especially in Hollywood.

There is currently no writer or director on board, as the rights were just acquired, but the project is sure to gain momentum very quickly. Sources stress that the film will be in the vein of “Spotlight” and focus on the reporters and their journey to break the case, not Weinstein himself.

Plan B partners Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner, who are known for topical films like “12 Years a Slave” and “Moonlight,” will produce.

The rights deal was put together by Anonymous Content, which was also behind another newspaper movie, “The Post,” focusing on the Pentagon Papers and the Washington Post’s part in the story. That movie was recently nominated for a best picture Oscar.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

