You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Annapurna, Plan B Developing Movie on New York Times’ Harvey Weinstein Investigation

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
(L-R) Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey photographed for Variety by Jake Chessum at the New York Times on November 29, 2017.
CREDIT: Jake Chessum for Variety

Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment have acquired the rights to the behind-the-scenes story of the New York Times reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal last fall.

Kantor and Twohey’s piece detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein over the past several decades and led to Weinstein’s firing as the co-chairman of the Weinstein company. The story also put a spotlight on the #MeToo movement and emboldened more women to come forward with their own experiences, leading to a larger sexual harassment reckoning, especially in Hollywood.

There is currently no writer or director on board, as the rights were just acquired, but the project is sure to gain momentum very quickly. Sources stress that the film will be in the vein of “Spotlight” and focus on the reporters and their journey to break the case, not Weinstein himself.

Plan B partners Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner, who are known for topical films like “12 Years a Slave” and “Moonlight,” will produce.

The rights deal was put together by Anonymous Content, which was also behind another newspaper movie, “The Post,” focusing on the Pentagon Papers and the Washington Post’s part in the story. That movie was recently nominated for a best picture Oscar.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

RELATED CONTENT

More Film

  • Jim Gianopulos'Downsizing' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Paramount Chief Jim Gianopulos Touts Turnaround, Acknowledges Years of Flops

    Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment have acquired the rights to the behind-the-scenes story of the New York Times reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal last fall. Kantor and Twohey’s piece detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein over the past several decades and led to […]

  • (L-R) Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

    Annapurna, Plan B Developing Movie on New York Times' Harvey Weinstein Investigation

    Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment have acquired the rights to the behind-the-scenes story of the New York Times reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal last fall. Kantor and Twohey’s piece detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein over the past several decades and led to […]

  • 'United Skates' Review

    Tribeca Film Review: 'United Skates'

    Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment have acquired the rights to the behind-the-scenes story of the New York Times reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal last fall. Kantor and Twohey’s piece detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein over the past several decades and led to […]

  • A Quiet Place

    'A Quiet Place' Sequel in the Works at Paramount

    Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment have acquired the rights to the behind-the-scenes story of the New York Times reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal last fall. Kantor and Twohey’s piece detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein over the past several decades and led to […]

  • Adam Aron AMC

    AMC Chief Talks MoviePass, Saudi Arabia, and the Health of the Theater Business

    Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment have acquired the rights to the behind-the-scenes story of the New York Times reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal last fall. Kantor and Twohey’s piece detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein over the past several decades and led to […]

  • Carlos Stevens' Spec 'Zero' Optioned By

    Carlos Stevens' Spec 'Zero' Optioned By Imagine Entertainment and Animal Logic (EXCLUSIVE)

    Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment have acquired the rights to the behind-the-scenes story of the New York Times reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal last fall. Kantor and Twohey’s piece detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein over the past several decades and led to […]

  • Amber Heard Run Away With Me

    Amber Heard Joins Elisabeth Moss in Drama 'Her Smell' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment have acquired the rights to the behind-the-scenes story of the New York Times reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal last fall. Kantor and Twohey’s piece detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein over the past several decades and led to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad