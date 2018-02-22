Sundance Award Winners Lead 2018 New Directors/New Films

The 2018 edition of New Directors/New Films, the festival organized annually by Film Society of Lincoln Center and New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), has set this year’s lineup, led by two documentaries that won awards earlier this year at Sundance.

Opener “Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.,” directed by Stephen Loveridge, is a portrait of the rapper M.I.A. that uses video diaries from the musician’s youth, while closer “Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” directed by RaMell Ross, follows five African-American families in Alabama over a period of five years.

Focused on new and emerging filmmakers, the slate of 25 features and 10 shorts includes 14 titles directed by first-time filmmakers and 13 movies directed or co-directed by women.

The 47th annual ND/NF festival runs March 8-April 8. The complete lineup of features follows.

OPENING NIGHT

Matangi/Maya/M.I.A., Stephen Loveridge

CLOSING NIGHT

Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross

3/4, Ilian Metev

Ava, Sadaf Foroughi

Azougue Nazaré, Tiago Melo

Black Mother, Khalik Allah

Closeness / Tesnota, Kantemir Balagov

Cocote, Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias

Djon África, João Miller Guerra and Filipa Reis

Drift, Helena Wittmann

An Elephant Sitting Still, Hu Bo, China

Good Manners / As Boas Maneiras, Marco Dutra & Juliana Rojas

The Great Buddha +, Huang Hsin-yao

The Guilty, Gustav Möller

Makala, Emmanuel Gras

Milla, Valerie Massadian

Nervous Translation, Shireen Seno

Notes on an Appearance, Ricky D’Ambrose

The Nothing Factory / A Fábrica de Nada, Pedro Pinho, Portugal

Our House / Watashitachi no ie, Yui Kiyohara

Scary Mother / Sashishi Deda, Ana Urushadze

Those Who Are Fine / Dene wos guet geit, Cyril Schäublin

Until the Birds Return / En attendant les hirondelles, Karim Moussaoui

A Violent Life / Une Vie Violente, Thierry de Peretti

Winter Brothers / Vinterbrødre, Hlynur Pálmason