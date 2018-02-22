Sundance Award Winners Lead 2018 New Directors/New Films

The 2018 edition of New Directors/New Films, the festival organized annually by Film Society of Lincoln Center and New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), has set this year’s lineup, led by two documentaries that won awards earlier this year at Sundance.
Opener “Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.,” directed by Stephen Loveridge, is a portrait of the rapper M.I.A. that uses video diaries from the musician’s youth, while closer “Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” directed by RaMell Ross, follows five African-American families in Alabama over a period of five years.
Focused on new and emerging filmmakers, the slate of 25 features and 10 shorts includes 14 titles directed by first-time filmmakers and 13 movies directed or co-directed by women.
The 47th annual ND/NF festival runs March 8-April 8. The complete lineup of features follows.
OPENING NIGHT
Matangi/Maya/M.I.A., Stephen Loveridge
CLOSING NIGHT
Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross
3/4, Ilian Metev
Ava, Sadaf Foroughi
Azougue Nazaré, Tiago Melo
Black Mother, Khalik Allah
Closeness / Tesnota, Kantemir Balagov
Cocote, Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias
Djon África, João Miller Guerra and Filipa Reis
Drift, Helena Wittmann
An Elephant Sitting Still, Hu Bo, China
Good Manners / As Boas Maneiras, Marco Dutra & Juliana Rojas
The Great Buddha +, Huang Hsin-yao
The Guilty, Gustav Möller
Makala, Emmanuel Gras
Milla, Valerie Massadian
Nervous Translation, Shireen Seno
Notes on an Appearance, Ricky D’Ambrose
The Nothing Factory / A Fábrica de Nada, Pedro Pinho, Portugal
Our House / Watashitachi no ie, Yui Kiyohara
Scary Mother / Sashishi Deda, Ana Urushadze
Those Who Are Fine / Dene wos guet geit, Cyril Schäublin
Until the Birds Return / En attendant les hirondelles, Karim Moussaoui
A Violent Life / Une Vie Violente, Thierry de Peretti
Winter Brothers / Vinterbrødre, Hlynur Pálmason