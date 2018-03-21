Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has acquired global rights to Awesomeness Films and Overbrook Entertainment’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Han, the film stars “Alita: Battle Angel” actress Lana Condor and “The Fosters” actor Noah Centineo. The pic also stars Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Israel Broussard (“Happy Death Day”), Andrew Bachelor (“The Babysitter”), Anna Cathcart (“The Descendants”), and John Corbett.

Susan Johnson helmed the film with Matt Kaplan, Dougie Cash, and Jordan Levin producing. Brett Bouttier, Robyn Marshall, and Han are exec producing.

The story follows Lara Jean Song Covey, whose love life goes from imaginary to out of control when the love letters for every boy she’s ever loved — five in all — are mysteriously mailed out. The film is based on the book of the same name and is the first of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy by Han.

Sofia Alvarez adapted the screenplay.

The movie marks the second partnership with Netflix and Awesomeness, which previously worked on “You Get Me,” while Overbrook and Netflix recently worked together on the studio’s largest movie venture to date: “Bright” starring Will Smith.

Netflix will release the film in summer 2018.

Condor can be seen next in the highly anticipated “Alita: Battle Angel,” produced by James Cameron. She was also recently seen in “X-Men: Apocalypse.” She is repped by ICM Partners.