You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
To All the Boys I've Loved Before Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Netflix has acquired global rights to Awesomeness Films and Overbrook Entertainment’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Han, the film stars “Alita: Battle Angel” actress Lana Condor and “The Fosters” actor Noah Centineo. The pic also stars Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Israel Broussard (“Happy Death Day”), Andrew Bachelor (“The Babysitter”), Anna Cathcart (“The Descendants”), and John Corbett.

Susan Johnson helmed the film with Matt Kaplan, Dougie Cash, and Jordan Levin producing. Brett Bouttier, Robyn Marshall, and Han are exec producing.

The story follows Lara Jean Song Covey, whose love life goes from imaginary to out of control when the love letters for every boy she’s ever loved — five in all — are mysteriously mailed out. The film is based on the book of the same name and is the first of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy by Han.

Sofia Alvarez adapted the screenplay.

The movie marks the second partnership with Netflix and Awesomeness, which previously worked on “You Get Me,” while Overbrook and Netflix recently worked together on the studio’s largest movie venture to date: “Bright” starring Will Smith.

Netflix will release the film in summer 2018.

Condor can be seen next in the highly anticipated “Alita: Battle Angel,” produced by James Cameron. She was also recently seen in “X-Men: Apocalypse.” She is repped by ICM Partners.

More Film

  • To All the Boys I've Loved

    Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has acquired global rights to Awesomeness Films and Overbrook Entertainment’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Han, the film stars “Alita: Battle Angel” actress Lana Condor and “The Fosters” actor Noah Centineo. The pic also stars Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Israel Broussard (“Happy Death Day”), […]

  • Pacific Rim Uprising

    Box Office Preview: 'Pacific Rim Uprising' Set to Break 'Black Panther's' Five-Week Streak

    Netflix has acquired global rights to Awesomeness Films and Overbrook Entertainment’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Han, the film stars “Alita: Battle Angel” actress Lana Condor and “The Fosters” actor Noah Centineo. The pic also stars Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Israel Broussard (“Happy Death Day”), […]

  • 'Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb'

    'Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb' Set to Open Nashville Film Festival

    Netflix has acquired global rights to Awesomeness Films and Overbrook Entertainment’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Han, the film stars “Alita: Battle Angel” actress Lana Condor and “The Fosters” actor Noah Centineo. The pic also stars Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Israel Broussard (“Happy Death Day”), […]

  • Dakota Johnson Zazie Beetz

    Dakota Johnson, 'Atlanta's' Zazie Beetz Join Armie Hammer Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has acquired global rights to Awesomeness Films and Overbrook Entertainment’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Han, the film stars “Alita: Battle Angel” actress Lana Condor and “The Fosters” actor Noah Centineo. The pic also stars Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Israel Broussard (“Happy Death Day”), […]

  • Korean FIlm Council

    Korean Sex Assault Crisis Deepens With Cover-up, Charges Against Festival Director

    Netflix has acquired global rights to Awesomeness Films and Overbrook Entertainment’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Han, the film stars “Alita: Battle Angel” actress Lana Condor and “The Fosters” actor Noah Centineo. The pic also stars Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Israel Broussard (“Happy Death Day”), […]

  • Susan Sarandon

    YouTube Announces Drama 'Vulture Club' Starring Susan Sarandon In Oscars Bid

    Netflix has acquired global rights to Awesomeness Films and Overbrook Entertainment’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Han, the film stars “Alita: Battle Angel” actress Lana Condor and “The Fosters” actor Noah Centineo. The pic also stars Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Israel Broussard (“Happy Death Day”), […]

  • 'All Square' Review

    SXSW Film Review: 'All Square'

    Netflix has acquired global rights to Awesomeness Films and Overbrook Entertainment’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Han, the film stars “Alita: Battle Angel” actress Lana Condor and “The Fosters” actor Noah Centineo. The pic also stars Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Israel Broussard (“Happy Death Day”), […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad