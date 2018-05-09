Golden Trailer Awards: ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Among Nominees

Netflix and Warner Bros. topped the nominations, announced Wednesday, for the Golden Trailer Awards with 61 each.

Winners will be announced May 31 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles with Michelle Buteau (“The Tick”) hosting.

Netflix was represented by work on “Stranger Things” Season 2, “The Crown,” “Icarus,” and “Mudbound,” while Warner Bros. saw nods for “Wonder Woman,” “Dunkirk,” “It,” “Ocean’s 8,” and “Westworld” Season 2. Fox scored 53 nominations for marketing campaigns including “The Shape of Water,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “American Horror Story: Cult,” and “Isle of Dogs.”

“The Shape of Water” and “Hitman’s Bodyguard” earned the most nominations of any film with eight each, followed by “Black Panther,” “Thoroughbreds,” and “Westworld,” each with seven nominations.

Top trailer houses were Buddha Jones with 30 nominations, Trailer Park with 29, and Mark Woollen & Associates with 23.

See all the nominees below.

Best Action

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Team,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group

Black Panther, “Crown,” Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group

Tomb Raider, “SURVIVOR,” Warner Bros., Ant Farm

Avengers: Infinity War, “Millions,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

Rampage, “Battle,” Warner Bros., Aspect

Best Animation / Family

The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, “Clara,” Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT

Peter Rabbit, “Home,” Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2, “Wired Refresh,” Disney/Pixar, MOCEAN

Isle Of Dogs, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions

Despicable Me 3, “Mojo,” Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative

Best Comedy

Game Night, “Welcome,” New Line Cinema, MOCEAN

Uncle Drew, “Uncle Drew,” Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Sorry to Bother You, “Voice,” Annapurna Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Lady Bird, “Domestic Trailer #1,” A24 Films, Giaronomo Productions

Gringo, “Friendly,” Amazon, GrandSon

Best Documentary

The China Hustle, “Trailer,” Magnolia, Zealot

City of Ghosts, “Promise,” Amazon Studios, MOCEAN

Icarus, “Distance,” Netflix, GrandSon

Won’t You Be My Neighbor, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

Three Identical Strangers, “Reunited,” Neon, Zealot

Best Drama

All The Money In The World, “Power,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV

Darkest Hour, “Trailer,” Focus Features,

Mark Woollen & Associates

The Shape of Water, “Escape,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

Megan Leavey, “Mission,” Bleecker Street, Open Road

Chappaquiddick, “Conspiracy,” Entertainment Studios, MOCEAN

Best Fantasy Adventure

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, “New World,” Sony, TRANSIT

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, “Expelliarmus,” Warner Bros., Jax

Thor: Ragnarok, “New Journey,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “Rebellion Reborn DCM Trailer,” Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero

Solo: A Star Wars Story, “Something,” Disney, Disney In-house

Best Horror

A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place | Teaser – Listen,” Paramount, Ignition

Insidious: The Last Key, “Family,” Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

Mother!, “Puzzle,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place,” Paramount, AV Squad

Hereditary, “Hereditary,”

A24, AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer

The Florida Project, “Trailer,” A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

I, Tonya, “Haters,” Neon, Zealot

Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive

The Shape of Water, “Connection,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

Under the Silver Lake, “Trailer 1,” A24, Motive

Best Music

The Greatest Showman, “Imagination,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

All The Money In The World, “True Story,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV

Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Ocean’s 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Pacific Rim: Uprising, “Untouchable,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer

Ocean’s 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, “CHOICE,” Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm

The Incredibles 2, “Illegal,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

Deadpool 2, “Comeback,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Kingdom,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Teaser

Murder on the Orient Express, “Suspect,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Red Sparrow, “Program,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Deadpool 2, “Cable Red,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

Mortal Engines, “London,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Avengers: Infinity War, “Balance,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

Best Thriller

Annihilation, “Mission,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Unsane, “Believe,” Bleecker Street, Buddha Jones

The Commuter, “The Commuter,” Lionsgate, AV Squad

It Comes At Night, “It Comes at Night,” A24, AV Squad

Sicario Day of the Soldado, “Win,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, MOCEAN

Best Video Game Trailer

Assassin’s Creed Origins, “Order of The Ancients,” Ubisoft, Sunny Side Up Creative

Assassin’s Creed: Origins, “Legend,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones

Far Cry 5, “Story Trailer,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones

Call of Duty: WWII, “Call of Duty:WWII – Reveal Trailer,” Activision, gnet

Outlast Series Switch Trailer, “Outlast Series Trailer for the Nintendo Switch,” Red Barrels, Altar Creative

Golden Fleece

Proud Mary, “Rolling, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Flatliners, “Relax,” Sony Pictures & Columbia Pictures, Buddha Jones

Death Wish, “Reaper,” Annapurna Pictures, Create Advertising Group

The Meg, “Carnage,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Snowman, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Universal Studios, Giaronomo Productions

Most Original Trailer

Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive

Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Deadpool 2, “Paintings – Bob Ross Trailer,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN/Big Picture

Hereditary, “Hereditary,” A24, AV Squad

Patti Cake$, “PATTI CAKE$ Lyric Video,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Studio Cadre & Ruff Mercy

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under a million US)

Still/Born, “Still/Born Trailer,” Vertical Entertainment, Jay Gartland

Ghost House, “Ghost House Trailer,” Vertical Entertainment, Jay Gartland

Gemini, “Trailer,” Neon, Mark Woollen & Associates

MEAT, “COMPLEX,” M.P.I, Dhruv Kumar

The Endless, “The Endless “Cult” Official Trailer,” Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Ready Player One, “Hall H,” Warner Bros. , Buddha Jones

THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME, “Bond”,” Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Thoroughbreds, “Twisted,” Focus Features, GrandSon

Slice, “Line Rider,” A24, GrandSon

Best Original Score

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Ignite,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Avengers: Infinity War, “Millions,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

The Incredibles 2, “Illegal,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

Good Time, “Feelin It,” A24, GrandSon

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Make New Friends,” Lionsgate, In House

Best Romance

Our Souls at Night, “Sunday Love Teaser,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Love, Simon, “Courage,” 20th Century Fox, TRANSIT

Call Me By Your Name, “Call Me By Your Name,Theatrical Trailer,” Sony Pictures Classics, The Grossmyth Company

Mamma Mia 2, “Memories,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Adrift, “Bon Voyage,” STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver, “Heist,” Sony, Wild Card

Baby Driver, “Tekillyah

Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Mother!, “Puzzle,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Pacific Rim Uprising, “Pacific Rim Uprising,” Universal, AV Squad

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “Rebellion Reborn” DCM Trailer, Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over

Micro Machines World Series Trailer, “Micro Machines World Series,” Deep Silver/Codemasters, YellowPike Media

Mudbound, “Trailer,”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Ninja Theory

Mother!, “FEAR,” Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Bonus Sh*t!,” Lionsgate, Tiny Hero

Trashiest Trailer

Father Figures, “Every Dad,” Warner Bros., Create Advertising Group

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Bonus Sh*t!,”

Lionsgate,Tiny Hero

The Little Hours, “The Little Hours,” Gunpowder & Sky, Jump Cut Creative

Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Make New Friends”, Lionsgate, In House

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, “Stronger,” SyFy, AV Squad

Best Foreign Action Trailer

Salut – 7, “Salyut -7,” Eugeny Makharashvili, Butterfly Effect

Beyond the edge, “Beyond the edge TRL,” KINODANZ, On/Off Production

The Outsider, “Never Go Back,”

Netflix, Jax

Rubicon, “Trailer,” RFG, Most, Chechen Film, Alexandr Serzhantov

The Villainess, “The Villainess, Official US Trailer,” Well Go USA Entertainment, Red Circle, Inc.

Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer

In This Corner Of The World, “International Trailer,” Manga, Editpool

Bilal, “Unite,” Vertical, Zealot

Monster Hunt 2, “Adventure,” EDKO Films Ltd., Trailer Park, Inc.

Here Comes the Grump, “Here Comes The Grump Trailer,” GFM Films, Zealot UK

Kikoriki. Dejavu, “Kikoriki. Dejavu,” The Riki Group, Stanislav Ivanov

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

The Death Of Stalin, “US Trailer,” IFC, Intermission Film

The Square, “Trailer,” Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

THE PARTY, “Trailer 1, ” Roadside Attractions, Big Science Film

Swinging Safari, “Swinging Safari Trailer,” Becker Film Group, Zealot UK

Blockbuster, “Blockbuster Trailer,” NETFLIX, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

Faces Places, “Trailer,” Cohen Media Group, Mark Woollen & Associates

Charcoal Burner Nights, Zeitraum Film, Trailerhaus GmbH

McLaren, “McLaren Trailer,” Gunpowder & Sky, Zealot UK

Devil’s Freedom, “JUNKY SKULL,” ANIMAL DE LUZ, ART Kingdom

Yellow is Forbidden, “Couture,” Madman/NZ Film Commission, AV Squad

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

One Percent, “Trailer,” See Pictures, Zealot

The Eternal Feminine, “The Eternal Feminine,” Luxbox , Good Hands

Peace Breaker first trailer, “Peace Breaker first trailer,” Nurostar

Rubicon, “Trailer,” RFG, Most, Chechen Film, Alexandr Serzhantov

A Fantastic Woman, “A Fantastic Woman Trailer,” Curzon Artificial Eye, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

From A House On Willow Street, “From A House On Willow Street.” Fat Cigar, The First Order

Ghost Stories, “Trailer,” Lionsgate UK, Intermission Film

Killing Ground, “Trailer,” IFC, Zealot

The Secret Of Marrowbone, eOne, SILK FACTORY

Slumber, “Slumber Trailer,” Goldcrest Films, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

BPM, “Trailer,” The Orchard, Mark Woollen & Associates

Moka, “Driven,” Film Movement, PK Creative

Edie, “Trailer,” Arrow Films, Editpool

Double Lover, “Lust,” Cohen Media Group, AV Squad

IN THE AISLES, Zorro Film GmbH, Requination/Niemiproduktion

Best Foreign Music Trailer

MY GENERATION, “My Generation – UK Trailer,” Lionsgate, SILK FACTORY

Youth, “Youth,” Nurostar

Witnesses, “Silent” Trailer,” RFG, ARK PICTURES, Alexandr Serzhantov

Foundling, “Foundling “Trailer,” Amedia Production, 1tv, Andrei Solodovnikov

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, Universal Pictures International, Muniq Creative Agency

Best Foreign Romance Trailer

About Love. Adults Only, Stanislav Ivanov

From the Land of the Moon, IFC, Zealot

A Fantastic Woman, Sony Pictures Classic, The Grossmyth Company

Submergence, Embankment Films, Zealot UK

Breathe, Bleecker Street, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Teaser

Coach, Kinoslovo/DK Entertainment, Vadzim Khudabets

The Whiskey Bandit Viszkis Film, Film Force Team, Peter Varsics

Yardie, Studiocanal, Intermission Film

Viy 2: The Mystery of the Dragon’s Seal, “Visit”, RFG, Alexandr Serzhantov

Wings of the Empire, 3xmedia, 1tv, Andrei Solodovnikov

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer

Killing Ground, IFC, Zealot

THE GIRL IN THE FOG, Studio Canal, Silk Factory

Luna, Universum Film, Trailerhaus GmbH

Beast, Altitude, Intermission Film

Double Lover, “Lust” Cohen Media Group, AV Squad

Most Original Foreign Trailer

The Square, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Frontier, Studio “KIT,” Stanislav Ivanov

Youth, Nurostar

Ichi The Killer, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Jeannette, Luxbox, Good Hands

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Poppy Dance,” 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Wonder Woman, “Together :60,” Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Black Panther, “Entourage :60,” Walt Disney Pictures, AV Squad

Deadpool 2, “Save Me / Tea,” 20th Century Fox,

Wild Card

Tomb Raider, “:30 “Brilliant,” Warner Bros., Mob Scene Creative & Productions

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Greatest Showman, “World,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group

Ferdinand, “Week Before Xmas,” 20th Century Fox Animation, MOCEAN

Wonder, “TV60 “You Are A Wonder,” Lionsgate, Markus Wernig – Offramp Creative Inc.

Isle Of Dogs, “:30TV “Sic Em,” Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions

Despicable Me 3, “Evil Mastermind,” Universal Pictures , Workshop Creative

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Mofo Count” :30,” Lionsgate, Outpost Media

Thoroughbreds, “Society Story,”

Focus Features, Buddha Jones

The Disaster Artist, “Make Movie,” A24, GrandSon

Daddy’s Home 2, “Let’s Hold Hands,” Paramount

Ocean’s 8, “7 People Cutdown,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond, “Andy,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

I Am Not Your Negro, “PBS Independent Lens – I Am Not Your Negro,” ITVS

RBG, “Truth,” Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Faces Places, “Cutdown 30,” Cohen Media Group, Mark Woollen & Associates

Icarus, “RIVETING,” Netflix, Ant Farm

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The 15:17 to Paris, “Departure,” Warner Bros., Wild Card

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, “Pointy,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive

The Shape of Water, “Tale of Love,” Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates

War for the Planet of the Apes, “Fear :30,” Fox,

AV Squad

Mudbound, “Beautiful,” Netflix, GrandSon

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Thor: Ragnarok, “Thor: Ragnarok, “Mjolnir” Digital,” Disney, Aspect

Ready Player One, “Fantasy,” Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, “OogaChaka,” Walt Disney Studios / Marvel, Tiny Hero

Ready Player One, “Come With Me 60,”

Warner Bros., Statement Advertising

Jumanji, “Worlds Apart :60,” Sony Pictures, Big Picture

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Selfie, “Selfie TV Spot “Double,” Stanislav Ivanov

The Square, “Museum,” Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Okja, “Ready Action,” Netflix, Bond

Youth,

“Youth and Fire,” Nurostar

Black Water, “Koch Media Film,” Muniq Creative Agency

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

War for the Planet of the Apes, “War / Letters,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Notes From The Field, “Graphic Tease,” HBO, Buddha Jones

Get Out, “Poetic Review,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME, “TSR BOND,” LIONSGATE, Seismic Productions

Thoroughbreds, “Princess,” Focus Features, GrandSon

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Alien: Covenant, “Born Neo,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

IT, “:30TV “Friends,” Warner Bros., Aspect

Mother!, “Experience,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

A Quiet Place, “Survive,” Paramount Pictures, Project X/AV

Insidious: The Last Key, “Invite :30,” Sony Pictures, AV Squad

Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Thoroughbreds, “Shall We,” Focus Features, Motive

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, “Just About Right,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive

Mudbound, “Land Cutdown,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Killing of a Sacred Deer, “Me,” A24, GrandSon

Lady Bird, “Playgirl,” A24, GrandSon

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Bright, “Heroes/Danger MGK” Trailer,” Netflix, AV Squad

Life Itself, “Love,” Amazon Studios, Trailer Park, Inc.

Tomb Raider, “Lara,” Warner Brothers, Cole Barager/ Deva Studios

Ocean’s 8, “7 People Cutdown,”

Warner Bros.,Trailer Park, Inc.

Black Panther, “Women of Wakanda,” Walt Disney Studios / Marvel, Tiny Hero

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Phantom Thread, “Taste,” Focus Features, Buddha Jones

Phantom Thread, “Dying to Wear,” Focus Features, Buddha Jones

Phantom Thread, “Triumph Review :60,”

Focus Features, Buddha Jones

The Greatest Showman, “Different,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Phantom Thread, “Dream,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

Fifty Shades Freed, “BROUGHT TO LIFE,” Universal Pictures, Ant Farm

Life Itself, “Love,” Amazon Studios, Trailer Park, Inc.

Love, Simon, “Digital “Heart,” 20th Century Fox, Aspect

The Shape of Water, “Princess Without a Voice,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox Searchlight Marketing

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Atomic Blonde, “Begin,” Universal, Wild Card

Baby Driver, “Hip-Hop,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “It’s Time,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer, “Me,” A24, GrandSon

Black Panther, “Team,” Walt Disney Studios / Marvel, Tiny Hero

Best Summer Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Solo: A Star Wars Story, ”So Low Super Bowl,” Disney, Disney In-house

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Miracle,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Solo: A Star Wars Story, “45TV “Crew,” Disney, Aspect

Deadpool 2, “Save Me / Tea,” 20th Century Fox,

Wild Card

Deadpool 2, “Selfless.” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Dunkirk, “Dunkirk | TV 60 – Never Surrender,” Warner Bros, Ignition

Annihilation, “Evolution :60,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Suburbicon, “Doors :60,” Paramount, AV Squad

The Shape of Water, “Ticking Thriller,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

Unsane, “Never Safe,” Bleecker Street, Open Road

Best Video Game TV Spot

Overwatch, “Dare,” Blizzard Entertainment, Mark Woollen & Associates

Call of Duty WW2, “Heroes,” Activision, Aspect

Gran Turismo Sport, “GT Sport – Go Get It,” Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Creative

Call of Duty: WWII, “Call of Duty: WWII Story Trailer,” Activision, gnet

PUBG, “PUBG – Unknown Air,” PUBG Corp., gnet

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Atomic Blonde, “Modern Woman,” Universal, Wild Card

Coco, “Coco – “You Know” – Christian Lanz,” Disney – Pixar, Create Advertising

Insidious: The Last Key,

“Welcome To New Mexico,” Sony, BOND

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, “Get it!,” Walt Disney Studios / Marvel, Tiny Hero

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “#1 Movie!,” Lionsgate, Tiny Hero

Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Mummy, “Thrill Kids,” Universal Pictures, Rogue Planet

Fifty Shades Freed, “Happy Ending,” Universal Pictures,Trailer Park, Inc.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, “Reviewing Evil with Chris Hardwick,” Screen Gems, Viacom Velocity

Flatliners, “Relax :30,” Sony Pictures & Columbia Pictures, Buddha Jones

The Dark Tower, “Battle,” Sony Pictures,

Create Advertising Group

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Mofo Count” :30,” Lionsgate, Outpost Media

I, Tonya, “Mirror,” Neon, Zealot

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Poppy Dance,” 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Insidious: The Last Key, “Welcome To New Mexico,” Sony, Bond

The House, “Frank’s Place,” New Line Cinema, MOCEAN

Best Action (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Narcos: S3, “Succession,” Netflix, TRANSIT

Jessica Jones S2, “Official Trailer “Control,” Netflix, Aspect

Jack Ryan, “Brave – Super Bowl,” Amazon, Jax

The Punisher, “The Punisher – Reflections,” Netflix, gnet

Altered Carbon,“Altered Carbon – Last Night I Died Again,” Netflix, gnet

Best Animation / Family (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Big Mouth S1, “Official Trailer “Life,” Netflix, Aspect

Bojack Horseman S4, “Official Trailer “Missing,” Netflix, Aspect

Trollhunters, “Trailer,” Netflix, InSync PLUS

Spirit Riding Free, Dreamworks Animation Television, Jamestown Productions

Trollhunters Tales of Arcadia – Season 3, Dreamworks Animation Television, Outpost Media

Best Comedy (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

American Vandal, “Conspiracy,”

Netflix, Zealot

Future Man, “Future Man | Trailer – Time Travel,”

Hulu, Ignition

Comrade Detective, “Comrades,” Amazon Studios, TRANSIT

GLOW, “Become,” Netflix, Buddha Jones

Hidden America: Season 2, “Travel,” Seeso, AV Squad

Best Documentary/Reality (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

National Geographic, “One Strange Rock Trailer,” 2C Creative

Wormwood, “Disappeared,” Netflix, Wild Card

Rock and a Hard Place “Redemption” Trailer”, HBO, AV Squad

Flint Town, “System,” Netflix, GrandSon

Bobby Kennedy for President, “Change,” Netflix,

Mob Scene Creative & Productions

Best Drama (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Ozark, “Last Resort – Trailer,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Alienist, “Game,” TNT, Zealot

Mr. Robot, “Democracy,” USA Network, Buddha Jones

Dark, “Machine,” Netflix, Buddha Jones

Westworld Season 2, “Locked Inside,” HBO, Jax

Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Game of Thrones, “Legendary,”

HBO, Editpool

Stranger Things Season 2, “Darkness,” Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

Legion – season 2, “Everything,”

FX, Create Advertising Group

The Tick, “Team,” Amazon Studios, Create Advertising Group

Game of Thrones Season 7, “Survive,” HBO, Jax

Best Foreign (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

The Pack (Wataha) “Season 2 Heartbeat Teaser,” HBO Europe

Dark: S1, “Tick Tock,” Netflix, TRANSIT

Dark, “Machine,” Netflix,

Buddha Jones

O Mecanismo, “Greed,”

Netflix, BOND

YOU ARE WANTED S2 FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, Amazon Prime Video, Pantaleon Films GmbH, Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH, BDA Creative GmbH

Best Graphics (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Comrade Detective, “Comrades,” Amazon Studios, TRANSIT

Real Time with Bill Maher, “Open Our Eyes,” HBO, Buddha Jones

Rotten The Future, “Netflix,” Buddha Jones

Lady Dynamite, “Fancy Guest,” Netflix, GrandSon

The Punisher, “The Punisher – Reflections,” Netflix, gnet

Best Horror / Thriller (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Ash vs. Evil Dead (Season 3), “Supernatural,” Starz, Zealot

Westworld, “New Chaos,” HBO, Motive

Rellik, “What You Deserve,” Cinemax, Buddha Jones

The Walking Dead Season 8B, “Nightmare,” AMC Network, Giaronomo Productions

The Alienist, “Monster,” TNT, Trailer Park

Best Music (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Ozark, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Stranger Things Season 2, “Darkness,” Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Defenders, “Quartet,” Netflix, MOCEAN

Impulse, “Impulse Teaser,” YouTube, Trailer Park

The Crown, “For You,” Netflix, GrandSon

Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence for a feature film

Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman Main-On-End Titles,”

Warner Bros, Greenhaus GFX

Insidious – The Last Key, “The Last Key – Main-On-End Titles,” Blum House, Greenhaus GFX

DC, “DC Logo,” Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Proud Mary, “Opening Title GFX,” Screen Gems, Seismic Productions

Game Night, “Game Night,” New Line Cinema, Aspect

Best Original Score (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Blood Drive, “Master Collection,” SyFy, Buddha Jones

Fox League X Briggs- “HERE,” Fox Sports Creative

Westworld Season 2, “Locked Inside,” HBO, Jax

Westworld Season 2, “Beautiful World – Super Bowl,” HBO, Jax

Best Promo for a OTO or Special (i.e. Oscars, CMAs or Super Bowl)

NBC Sports: Championship Season, Agency: 2C Creative

ESPN: Curry/Lonzo Game Promo, 2C Creative

Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre, “Deadliest,” A&E,

The Shop

The OSCARS, “The Oscars 2018 Jimmy Returns,” ABC Entertainment Marketing + Black Label Content

Best Promo for a TV Network

2017 PBS Previews Campaign, “2017 PBS Previews Campaign: Drama,” PBS

Stan Lee, “Stan the Man,” Disney/Marvel & Netflix, MOCEAN

HBO Documentary, “Trailer,” HBO, Create Advertising Group

HBO “Game of Thrones” Image, HBO, Trailer Park

truTV, “truTV onair refresh,” truTV, TruTV

Best Sound Editing (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

The Pack (Wataha) “Season 2 Heartbeat Teaser,” HBO Europe

Stranger Things Season 2, “Darkness,” Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

Dark, “Machine,” Netflix, Buddha Jones

The Punisher, “Family Man,” Netflix, MOCEAN

Westworld S2, “30TV “Revenge,” HBO, Aspect

Best Voice Over (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Ozark, “Last Resort Cutdown,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Ozark, “Money,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Comrade Detective, “Comrades,” Amazon Studios, TRANSIT

GRAND PRIX DRIVER, “Series Trailer,” Amazon Studios, Tiny Hero

Most Original (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

American Vandal, “Conspiracy,” Netflix, Zealot

Comrade Detective, “Comrades,” Amazon Studios, TRANSIT

The Innocents, “Changes Everything,” Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Crown 2, “The Crown Trailer,” Netflix,

Intermission Film

Altered Carbon, “Live Forever” Date Announce,” Netflix, gnet

Best Action Poster

Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman, One-Sheet,”

Warner Bros., BOND

Thor: Ragnarok, “Thor: Ragnarok, One-Sheet,”

Walt Disney Studios, BOND

Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman One Sheet,”

Warner Bros., P+A

Tomb Raider, “Tomb Raider Ice Pick,” Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Best Animation / Family Movie Poster

Peter Rabbit, “Peter Rabbit One Sheet,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV

Best Billboard

Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman,” Warner Bros., “Concept Arts”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Billboard,” Sony, BOND

Love, Simon, “Love, Simon LA Billboard

20th Century Fox,” WORKS ADV

Black Panther, “Arclight Motion Billboard,” Walt Disney Motion Pictures, The M Factor

Best Comedy Poster

Game Over, Man! Digital Finish, Netflix, Ignition

Life of the Party, Warner Bros. Pictures, Cold Open

A Futile and Stupid Gesture,Netflix, Leroy & Rose

Super Troopers 2, “Payoff Poster 2,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Midnight Oil

Best Comedy Poster for a TV Show / TV Series

Baskets S3 One-Sheet, FX Networks, Ignition

Vice Principals One-Sheet, “Vice Principals One-Sheet,” HBO, Ignition

Hap & Leonard: Mucho Mojo, SundanceTV, The Refinery

The Mick, “Season 2,” Fox, Leroy & Rose

Best Documentary / Reality Poster for a TV Show or TV Series

Wormwood One-Sheet, Netflix, Ignition

Mind Field – Season 2, YouTube Red, Cold Open

Daughters of Destiny, Netflix, Concept Arts

Adam Ruins Everything, “Adam Ruins the Rest Room,” truTV, TruTV

Best Documentary Poster

DOLORES, PBS, POV

Studio 54, AE Films, Concept Arts

Lenny,

HBO, Cold Open

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, Netflix, BOND

Best Drama / Action TV Series Poster

Ozark, Netflix, The Refinery

Handmaids Tale, Hulu, Leroy & Rose

The Americans: Season 6, FX, P+A

American Gods, Starz, BOND

Best Drama Poster

Mudbound, Netflix, The Refinery

Realive, Syfy Films, The Refinery

Dunkirk, “Bus Shelter,” Warner Bros., Concept Arts

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Fox Searchlight, BOND

Best Fantasy / Adventure Poster

Blade Runner 2049, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Ready Player One, “Payoff,”

Warner Brothers, BOND

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Walt Disney Studios, BOND

The Shape of Water, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Midnight Oil, Digital Finishing by Daniel Clark Creative

Best Foreign Poster

Das Schweigende Klassenzimmer, “Silence speaks volumes,” The Dream Factory

The Death of Stalin, AllCity Media

Euphoria, Great Point Media, Coffee & Cigarettes

Birthmarked, Aqute Media, Champ & Pepper

Best Horror / Thriller TV Series Poster

The Strain Digital Finish, FX Networks, Ignition

Dark, Netflix, The Refinery

American Horror Story: Cult, FX, BOND

Fight of the Living Dead: Paradise Calls, YouTube Red, Cold Open

Best Horror Poster

The Cured, IFC Films, InSync PLUS

Insidious: The Last Key, “Scream,” Universal Pictures, Concept Arts

Winchester, CBS Films, Cold Open

Slender Man, “Teaser,” Screen Gems, P+A

Best Independent Poster

Okja, Netflix, BOND

Thelma, The Orchard, P+A

The Little Hours, GUNPOWDER & SKY, Jump Cut Creative

The Endless, Well Go USA Entertainment, Jump Cut Creative

Best International Poster

Downsizing One-Sheet, Paramount, Ignition

Winchester – International Poster (Spain), CBS Films, Cold Open

Wonder Woman, “Walking,” Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

A Wrinkle in Time, “International (Germany),” Walt Disney Pictures, Cold Open

Best Motion Poster

Peter Rabbit, Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV

Dunkirk, “Destroyer,” Warner Bros., Concept Arts

Isle Of Dogs, “Wild Post,”Fox Searchlight Pictures, BLT Communications, LLC

Isle Of Dogs, “Sneezing,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, BLT Communications, LLC