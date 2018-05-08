Netflix Nabs Rights to Stephen King-Joe Hill’s ‘In the Tall Grass’

Netflix has picked up movie rights to the horror story “In the Tall Grass,” a novella written by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill, with James Marsden in talks to star in a film adaptation.

The streaming giant has tapped Vincenzo Natali, director of “Cube” and “Splice,” to helm from his own script. Producers are Steve Hoban (“Splice”), Jimmy Miller (“The Lazarus Effect”), and M. Riley (“Bad Teacher”). Filming is scheduled to begin this summer in Toronto.

“In the Tall Grass” was first published in 2012. The story centers on a pair of inseparable siblings, Becky and Cal. Becky finds out during her sophomore year of college that she is pregnant, leading her parents to suggest she go live with her aunt and uncle until the baby is born. Since it is spring break, Cal decides to accompany her on her cross-country trip.

After driving for three days, they stop at a field of tall grass after they hear a little boy named Tobin calling for help. Cal thinks he hears Tobin just a few feet inside the field and dives for him, only to end up lying in a puddle of gritty water.

New Line’s “It” became Hollywood’s most successful adaptation of King’s works last year with $700 million in worldwide box office. A sequel will be released in September, 2019.

Paradigm reps King and negotiated on behalf of the producers. Natali and Marsden are repped by CAA. Marsden is also repped by Authentic. The news about “In the Tall Grass” was first reported by Deadline.