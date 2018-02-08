You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Buys Michael Pena-Lizzy Caplan Thriller ‘Extinction’ From Universal (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Pena'12 Strong' film premiere, New York, USA - 16 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In the latest Hollywood rights deal for Netflix, the streaming service has acquired worldwide rights for the sci-fi thriller “Extinction” from Universal — two months after Universal pulled it off its schedule.

Netflix plans to release “Extinction” later this year. The company confirmed the move to Variety on Thursday, four days after it began streaming J.J. Abrams’ “The Cloverfield Paradox” following the Super Bowl, and two weeks after sources said Netflix was buying the rights of what was then called “God Particle” from Paramount.

The film stars Michael Pena (“Ant-Man”) and Lizzy Caplan (“Now You See Me 2,” “Allied”) as a husband and wife. His character has a recurring nightmare of losing his family and that bad dream becomes a reality when the planet is invaded by a force bent on destruction. Fighting for their lives, he comes to realize an unknown strength to keep his family safe from harm.

“Luke Cage’s” Mike Colter, Lilly Aspell, Emma Booth, Israel Broussard, and Lex Shrapnel also star. Ben Young directed from a script by Spenser Cohen and Bradley Caleb Kane. Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman produced the film. Production companies are Good Universe and Mandeville Films.

Paramount previously made a deal with Netflix in December for the streaming service to handle the international release of Natalie Portman’s horror-thriller “Annihilation.” The studio will release the movie in North America on Feb. 23.

More Film

  • Michael Pena'12 Strong' film premiere, New

    Netflix Buys Michael Pena-Lizzy Caplan Thriller 'Extinction' From Universal (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the latest Hollywood rights deal for Netflix, the streaming service has acquired worldwide rights for the sci-fi thriller “Extinction” from Universal — two months after Universal pulled it off its schedule. Netflix plans to release “Extinction” later this year. The company confirmed the move to Variety on Thursday, four days after it began streaming […]

  • I Feel Pretty trailer

    Amy Schumer Is Bursting With Confidence in 'I Feel Pretty' Trailer

    In the latest Hollywood rights deal for Netflix, the streaming service has acquired worldwide rights for the sci-fi thriller “Extinction” from Universal — two months after Universal pulled it off its schedule. Netflix plans to release “Extinction” later this year. The company confirmed the move to Variety on Thursday, four days after it began streaming […]

  • Joaquin Phoenix The Joker

    Joaquin Phoenix in Talks to Play the Joker in Todd Phillips' Standalone Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the latest Hollywood rights deal for Netflix, the streaming service has acquired worldwide rights for the sci-fi thriller “Extinction” from Universal — two months after Universal pulled it off its schedule. Netflix plans to release “Extinction” later this year. The company confirmed the move to Variety on Thursday, four days after it began streaming […]

  • Jane Goodall Documentary Jane National Geographic

    National Geographic Team Revives the World of Jane Goodall With Enhanced Footage

    In the latest Hollywood rights deal for Netflix, the streaming service has acquired worldwide rights for the sci-fi thriller “Extinction” from Universal — two months after Universal pulled it off its schedule. Netflix plans to release “Extinction” later this year. The company confirmed the move to Variety on Thursday, four days after it began streaming […]

  • Sagafilm, Garnet Girl Team on Páll

    Sagafilm, Garnet Girl Team on Páll Grímsson’s 'Afterlands' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the latest Hollywood rights deal for Netflix, the streaming service has acquired worldwide rights for the sci-fi thriller “Extinction” from Universal — two months after Universal pulled it off its schedule. Netflix plans to release “Extinction” later this year. The company confirmed the move to Variety on Thursday, four days after it began streaming […]

  • Elizabeth Debicki photographed in London by

    'The Cloverfield Paradox' Actress Elizabeth Debicki on How Her Height Affects Her Roles

    In the latest Hollywood rights deal for Netflix, the streaming service has acquired worldwide rights for the sci-fi thriller “Extinction” from Universal — two months after Universal pulled it off its schedule. Netflix plans to release “Extinction” later this year. The company confirmed the move to Variety on Thursday, four days after it began streaming […]

  • Laurie Metcalf Playback Podcast

    Playback: Laurie Metcalf on 'Lady Bird' and Getting the 'Roseanne' Band Back Together

    In the latest Hollywood rights deal for Netflix, the streaming service has acquired worldwide rights for the sci-fi thriller “Extinction” from Universal — two months after Universal pulled it off its schedule. Netflix plans to release “Extinction” later this year. The company confirmed the move to Variety on Thursday, four days after it began streaming […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad