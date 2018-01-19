Netflix Acquires ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’ Starring ‘Stranger Things’ Actress Shannon Purser

Netflix has acquired “Sierra Burgess Is A Loser,” a feature film from Black Label Media.

Ian Samuels directed the pic with Lindsey Beer penning the script. The movie stars “Stranger Things” actress Shannon Purser, RJ Cyler, Kristine Froseth, Noah Centineo, Chrissy Metz, Alan Ruck, and Lea Thompson.

The film is a modern rom-com retelling of the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, set in high school. It centers on Sierra (Purser), an intelligent teen who does not fall into the shallow definition of high school pretty but, in a case of mistaken identity that results in unexpected romance, must team with the popular girl (Froseth) in order to win her crush.

The film is produced and fully financed by Black Label Media, with Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill serving as producers. WME brokered the deal.

Best known as Barb in Season 1 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Purser can be seen next in NBC’s drama series “Rise.” Cyler was most recently seen in Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here,” while Metz currently stars on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

Froseth was last seen in “Rebel in the Rye” and Centineo currently stars in Freeform’s drama series “The Fosters.” This marks Samuels’ feature debut. He is repped by CAA.