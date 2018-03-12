NEON Buys Exotic Dancing Documentary ‘This One’s for the Ladies’ at SXSW

NEON has acquired worldwide rights to the exotic dancing documentary “This One’s for the Ladies” prior to its Monday evening world premiere in competition at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

Directed by Brooklyn-based Gene Graham, “This One’s For The Ladies” explores the sexual and social identity of contemporary black America through accounts from women and men who find love and community in the underground world of exotic dancing.

The film includes footage from a children’s karate school being transformed on Thursday nights into a male strip joint, where hundreds of women convene for a potluck fund raiser and the opportunity to throw singles at the New Jersey Nasty Boyz. The story focuses on friendship, community and the resilience shown by women.

“I’m thrilled NEON saw the beauty in our ladies and totally gets this movie,” Graham said. “‘This One’s For The Ladies’ is for and about black women. It’s a celebration of their lives and their truth. I can’t wait to bring it to audiences everywhere.”

Paul Rowley of Still Films partnered with Graham as director of photography and producer.

NEON released “I, Tonya,” for which Allison Janney received the Academy Award for best supporting actress. The company was founded by Tom Quinn and Tim League in 2016 with Nacho Vigalondo’s “Colossal,” starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis, as its debut title.