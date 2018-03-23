Nate Parker to Direct LAPD Detective Film as First Feature After ‘Birth of a Nation’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nate Parker Birth of a Nation
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Nate Parker has come on board as director of LAPD detective drama “Black & Blue” in his first helming project since “The Birth of a Nation.”

“Black & Blue” is based on the life of unsung LAPD detective Ralph Waddy, who died last year. Parker is rewriting Jim McGrath’s script.

M.B Entertainment’s Steven Jensen has optioned Waddy’s life rights. Jensen will produce along with Darren Enenstein, Shondrella Avery, Adam R. Sanders, and Lenny Rosenberg. Avery will also act in the film. The producers plan to begin filming in July in Los Angeles.

During his tenure at the Los Angeles Police Department, Waddy was involved in the capture of Charles Manson and his followers who were convicted in the 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate and seven others, and “Skid Row Slasher” Vaughn Orrin Greenwood was convicted of slashing the throats of nine transients in 1974 and 1975.

Waddy’s LAPD tenure also covered the 1965 Watts riots, in which 34 people died, and Robert Kennedy’s assassination at the Ambassador Hotel in 1968 and the rise of the Black Panther Party.

Parker’s “The Birth of a Nation” premiered in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival, won the Grand Jury Prize in the dramatic competition, and was bought by Fox Searchlight for $17.5 million. Parker starred as Nat Turner in addition to directing from his own script and producing.

Before the film was released, controversy emerged over a rape allegation from 1999 against Parker and co-writer Jean McGianni Celestin. Parker was acquitted of all charges in 2001. The woman who accused Parker and Celestin died by suicide in 2012.

Parker is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

More Film

  • Swedish Doc 'The Raft' Takes Top

    Swedish Doc 'The Raft' Leads Winners at CPH:DOX Fest

    Nate Parker has come on board as director of LAPD detective drama “Black & Blue” in his first helming project since “The Birth of a Nation.” “Black & Blue” is based on the life of unsung LAPD detective Ralph Waddy, who died last year. Parker is rewriting Jim McGrath’s script. M.B Entertainment’s Steven Jensen has […]

  • Phil Lord and Chris Miller

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story': Phil Lord and Chris Miller Reveal Their Credit

    Nate Parker has come on board as director of LAPD detective drama “Black & Blue” in his first helming project since “The Birth of a Nation.” “Black & Blue” is based on the life of unsung LAPD detective Ralph Waddy, who died last year. Parker is rewriting Jim McGrath’s script. M.B Entertainment’s Steven Jensen has […]

  • Pacific Rim Uprising

    Box Office: 'Pacific Rim Uprising' to Unseat 'Black Panther' With Modest $23 Million

    Nate Parker has come on board as director of LAPD detective drama “Black & Blue” in his first helming project since “The Birth of a Nation.” “Black & Blue” is based on the life of unsung LAPD detective Ralph Waddy, who died last year. Parker is rewriting Jim McGrath’s script. M.B Entertainment’s Steven Jensen has […]

  • THE GOOD PLACE -- "Everything is

    'The Good Place,' 'Downsizing' Among 2018 Environmental Media Award Nominees

    Nate Parker has come on board as director of LAPD detective drama “Black & Blue” in his first helming project since “The Birth of a Nation.” “Black & Blue” is based on the life of unsung LAPD detective Ralph Waddy, who died last year. Parker is rewriting Jim McGrath’s script. M.B Entertainment’s Steven Jensen has […]

  • Tiffany Haddish Lego Movie

    Tiffany Haddish to Star in 'The Lego Movie' Sequel

    Nate Parker has come on board as director of LAPD detective drama “Black & Blue” in his first helming project since “The Birth of a Nation.” “Black & Blue” is based on the life of unsung LAPD detective Ralph Waddy, who died last year. Parker is rewriting Jim McGrath’s script. M.B Entertainment’s Steven Jensen has […]

  • Black Panther

    Why 'Black Panther' Saved the First Quarter Box Office From Disaster

    Nate Parker has come on board as director of LAPD detective drama “Black & Blue” in his first helming project since “The Birth of a Nation.” “Black & Blue” is based on the life of unsung LAPD detective Ralph Waddy, who died last year. Parker is rewriting Jim McGrath’s script. M.B Entertainment’s Steven Jensen has […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad