Natalie Portman’s ‘Vox Lux’ Adds ‘Killing of a Sacred Deer’s’ Raffey Cassidy (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer” actress Raffey Cassidy has joined Natalie Portman and Jude Law in Bold Films’ “Vox Lux,” sources tell Variety.

Vox Lux” follows Celeste, as she rises from the ashes of a major national tragedy to pop superstardom. The film spans 15 years and traces important cultural moments from the singer’s perspective, starting in 1999 and ending in the present day.

“Vox Lux,” written and directed by Brady Corbet, marks the follow-up to Corbet’s directorial debut, “The Childhood of a Leader,” which won two awards at the 2015 Venice Film Festival.

The soundtrack will feature all original songs written by Sia.

The film will be shot on 65mm large-format film and exhibit on 70mm large-format film. Kodak is helping back the movie from an equity and marketing perspective.

Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa of Killer Films will produce, along with Brian Young of Three Six Zero Entertainment.

Cassidy was most recently seen in Yorgos Lanthimos’ psychological drama “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” opposite Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, which won the best screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival. Her other credits include Disney’s “Tomorrowland,” Universal’s “Snow White and the Huntsman,” and Warner Bros.’ “Dark Shadows.”

She is repped by UTA and Troika.

