‘Stranger Things’ Actress Natalia Dyer and Timothy Simons to Star in ‘Yes, God, Yes’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Stranger Things” breakout Natalia Dyer and Timothy Simons are set to star in Karen Maine’s feature adaptation based on her short “Yes, God, Yes.”

Maine will helm the film, marking her feature directorial debut.

Dyer starred in the original short, which earned critical acclaim for its observations on teenage sexuality. Set in the midwest in the early ’00s, “Yes God, Yes” will tell the story of 16-year-old Alice (Dyer), a good Catholic, who discovers masturbating after an innocent AOL chat turns unexpectedly racy, compelling her to sign up for a secretive religious retreat which she hopes will put her on the path to redemption.

Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”), Francesca Reale (“Haters Back Off”), Wolfgang Novogratz (“Assassination Nation”), and Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) will also star.

Chris and Eleanor Columbus are co-financing and producing via their Maiden Voyage banner with Rodrigo Teixeira of RT Features, marking the third collaboration between the financiers following “Patti Cake$” and “The Witch.” Katie Cordeal and Colleen Hammond, who produced the short, will also serve as producers.

Maine will executive produce alongside Lourenco Sant’ Anna and Sophie Mas of RT Features. Endeavor Content arranged the financing and will represent worldwide rights.

Dyer is best known for her role as Nancy Wheeler in Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things.” She is also set to star in Netflix’s untitled Dan Gilroy pic alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo. Simons is best known for his role as Jonah Ryan in HBO’s comedy series “Veep.”

Maine is represented by WME and 42. Dyer is represented by WME, One Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman. Chris and Eleanor Columbus are represented by WME.