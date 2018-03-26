Naomi Watts Eyes Action Movie ‘Boss Level’ With Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson (EXCLUSIVE)

Naomi Watts is in negotiations to join Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson in the Joe Carnahan action pic “Boss Level,” sources tell Variety.

Carnahan is directing from a script he penned. Will Sasso is also joining the cast.

Grillo will play a retired special forces veteran trapped in a never-ending loop, resulting in his death every day. Details regarding who Watts will be playing are unknown.

The film will be financed by Emmett/Furla/Oasis, and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, and Randall Emmett and George Furla. Production companies are Emmett/Furla/Oasis, Di Bonaventura Pictures, Carnahan and Grillo’s War Party, and Scott Free.

Highland Film Group has come on board to handle international rights.

Watts was most recently seen in Focus’ “The Book of Henry,” which also stars Jacob Tremblay, and Lionsgate’s “The Glass Castle” opposite Brie Larson. Her drama “Ophelia,” a reimagining of “Hamlet” told from the prospective of the titular character’s lover, premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Watts played Gertrude in the film.

She recently wrapped production on the indie “The Luce” opposite Octavia Spencer, as well as the GEM Entertainment movie “The Wolf Hour,” which also stars Jennifer Ehle.

She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

