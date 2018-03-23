Nahnatchka Khan to Direct Ali Wong-Randall Park Romantic Comedy Film for Netflix

“Fresh Off the Boat” showrunner Nahnatchka Khan will reunite with Randall Park and Ali Wong and make her feature film directorial debut for Netflix’s untitled romantic comedy project starring Park and Wong.

Khan is the executive producer and creator of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” which has been renewed for a fourth season. Park stars in the sitcom and Wong is currently writing on the show. Khan previously directed multiple episodes of “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”

Wong and Park have teamed on the script with Michael Golamco in a story of childhood sweethearts who have a falling-out and don’t speak for 15 years. They reconnect as adults when Sasha, now a celebrity chef opening a restaurant in San Francisco, runs into Marcus, a happily struggling musician still living at home working for his dad — and discover the old sparks are still there. The project was unveiled in August.

Producers are Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman of Good Universe, along with Wong and Park. Brendan Ferguson is executive producing. Golamco and Brady Fujikawa of Good Universe are co-producing. The film is scheduled to start shooting in Vancouver and San Francisco in May.

Wong’s stand-up special, “Baby Cobra,” launched on Netflix in 2016 when she was seven months pregnant. She is currently shooting ABC’s new sitcom “American Housewife.”

Park will seen in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” in Seth Rogen’s “Flarsky,” and in MGM’s “Valley Girl.”