MyCinema, New Alternative Content Service, Launching at CinemaCon

Nagra is launching a new alternative content distribution service entitled MyCinema that it says will enable theater owners to access thousands of shows, movies, and special events to host on their screens.

MyCinema said it has already lined up exhibition partners and licensed content, though it declined to disclose specific details about the companies it will be working with and the programming it will offer. Nagra, is a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group, which is primarily a digital content security company based out of Switzerland. MyCinema will be introduced at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition industry trade show that takes place this month in Las Vegas.

The idea is that theaters will be able to program special screenings of classic films, foreign productions, live events or other special kinds of productions as a complement to the new releases that they show on their screenings. The content will be streamed and MyCinema’s team will help create promotional campaigns. When movie theaters moved from film to digital projection part of the sales pitch was that would enable them to exhibit a greater range of programming. Though far from wide-spread, some theater chains have experimented with alternative content — featuring taped performances from Broadway shows, the Metropolitan Opera, soccer tournaments, or concerts.

Tim Warner Jr., VP of Nagra, said the hope is to create more of a one-stop shopping experience for exhibitors, something that he thinks will be particularly helpful for smaller theater circuits.

“We want to provide a variety of content that is easily accessible and navigable,” Warner said.

Warner said MyCinema will get a cut of the box office and that theaters will have no upfront costs.