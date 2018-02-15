‘My Days of Mercy’ to Open London LGBT Film Festival

BFI Flare, Britain’s leading LGBT film festival, has announced the opening and closing night gala premieres for its 32nd edition.

The festival will launch March 21 with the U.K. premiere of Tali Shalom-Ezer’s “My Days of Mercy” (pictured). The romantic drama, which saw its world premiere in Toronto last September, stars Ellen Page and Kate Mara. Page plays the daughter of a man on death row (Elias Koteas), and her character falls in love with a woman (Mara) who comes from a vastly different background and who is on the opposite side of the debate over the death penalty. Great Point Media is handling international sales.

Closing the festival March 31 will be the European premiere of Steve McLean’s “Postcards From London,” which is being shopped at the European Film Market in Berlin by The Bureau. The movie tells the story of a teenager (Harris Dickinson) who, having moved to London from the suburbs, finds himself in the Soho district, where he falls in with a gang of unusual high-class male escorts. Peccadillo Pictures has also acquired U.K. rights and will release the film later in 2018.

The full BFI Flare lineup will be announced Feb. 21. The festival runs March 21 to April 1, including a day at the end branded “Second Chance Sunday,” featuring on-demand repeat screenings of audience favorites on Easter Sunday.