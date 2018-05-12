My Box Powers Up ‘Last Dance,’ ‘Serge Le Mytho,’ ‘Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

My Box Prods., the Paris-based company behind hit short-format series “Bref” and the critically acclaimed documentary “A voix haute,” is upping the ante with several uplifting documentaries, a “Serge le Mytho” feature spinoff and a drama series.

The company, founded by French siblings Harry and Anna Tordjman, is set to produce three new high-concept, highly cinematic documentaries, including Marine Barnérias’s “Rosy,” Mathias Pardo’s “Just Kids” and Coline Abert’s “Last Dance.”

Lensed by rising cinematographer Paavo Hanninen, “Last Dance” explores the world of Vinsantos Defonte, an icon of the U.S. drag scene in New Orleans. For more than 20 years, Defonte has been performing and teaching the art of transformation at the New Orleans Drag Workshop, driven by his political and artistic engagement. As he’s getting ready to retire due to health problems, Vinsantos has one last dream: to put on a final show in Paris.

French sales company Charades is in discussions to acquire “Dance,” which is currently shooting. It marks the directorial debut of Abert, a screenwriter who’s penned episodes of Canal Plus’ supernatural drama “The Returned.”

“Just Kids,” directed rising director Mathias Pardo, unfolds during spring 2016, when the migrant crisis was raging. It follows a three young migrants from Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Cameroon who launch a soccer team, the FC Melting Passes.

Pardo made his feature debut “L’echapée,” a drama with Nekfeu, Joséphine Japy Rod Paradot which will soon be released.

“Just Kids” will boast high production values, including an original score by Victor Le Masne (“Ami Ami”). My Box is producing it with Thibaud Ader at La Onda Production. Now in post, “Just Kids” will premiere on primetime Canal Plus this fall, and Harry Tordjman said he hoped the documentary will follow the footsteps of “A voix haute” and go on to have a theatrical run.

“A voix haute” premiered on French pubcaster France 2 and was released by Mars Films in France, selling more than 200,000 tickets. It was nominated for a Cesar Award. Like “A voix haute,” Anna and Harry Tordjman said “Just Kids” is an inspirational documentary that is meant to empower youth and challenge stereotypes.

“Rosy,” meanwhile, is a highly personal documentary following the journey of Marine Barnérias, who embarked on a solo trip across New Zealand, Myanmar and Mongolia after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It’s co-produced with Marie Drucker and Claude-Sophie Antoine at No School Productions.

My Box will also team with Abert on “Sisters,” a drama series that will be directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. She just made her feature debut with “Mustang,” a drama with Gideon Adlon and Matthias Schoenaerts. “Sisters” takes place in 1725, as a ship loaded with women from many different backgrounds is sent by the king of France to New Orleans, in the French colony of Louisiana, with the aim of “civilizing” this wild land. A traumatic event will seal the fates of a nun, a prostitute and a slave, who will remain connected during their quest for emancipation and freedom.

Lastly, My Box Prods. is developing a feature film based on the highly popular short-format series “Serge le mytho.” The film is being written by Jonathan Cohen, Kyan Khojandi and Bruno Muschio. It will be directed by Khojandi and Muschio, the creative duo behind “Bref,” the hugely popular Canal Plus series which drew 500 million views on Canal Plus’s website and was adapted in several countries.

“Serge le Mytho” will topline Jonathan Cohen (“Ami Ami”).